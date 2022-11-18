Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy

Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.

In Q2 FY23, over 75% of new Taegis business was conducted in conjunction with partners. The next stage in the Partner First go-to-market strategy will focus on investing in strategic partners that are best placed to deliver on the Secureworks growth plan. It is expected that Partner First will roll out globally in early 2023.

"Taegis XDR has gained significant market traction with ARR growth of 100% year over year and now accounts for more than half of our ARR as reported last quarter. The time is right to take the next step in our go to market. Together, hand in hand with our strategic partners, we can accelerate the momentum we're seeing today," said Wendy Thomas, Secureworks CEO. "Our customers have high satisfaction and renewal rates with our Partners, and we have been building towards this milestone since we began our SaaS transformation. Becoming Partner First ensures our customers are able to work with their trusted advisors within the partner community."

Secureworks Taegis enables organizations to augment their overall cybersecurity posture and reduce cyber risk. A cloud-native, holistic security solution, Taegis enables superior threat detection and unmatched rapid response. With its open approach, Taegis integrates feeds from third party tools that are normalized and analyzed, along with Secureworks own proprietary data and threat intelligence, in real time, to help identify and resolve threats.

"Our strategic partners have a unique relationship with customers that is essential for organizations to execute and deliver on their cyber strategies. We've orchestrated our Partner First strategy to empower partners to further demonstrate their expertise, insight and value for customers whilst building long-term profit for their own businesses," said Ian Bancroft, CRO, Secureworks. "Our resources are aligned to enable partners to deliver outcome-based solutions, better protecting businesses and their communities."

The Secureworks Partner First Program includes many benefits for existing and new partners:

The award-winning Global Partner Program includes partner enablement tools and access to the industry's leading cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and developers.

Through a specific MSSP program, Secureworks has dedicated resources available for partners who want to transform their cybersecurity practices to the MSSP model by leveraging Taegis XDR and the experience of the Secureworks team.

Secureworks offers enhanced go-to-market support for all partners, including improvements in demand and opportunity management, and coordinated alliances with other technology providers.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

