CITGO Lemont Refinery Holds Annual Employee Giving Campaign for United Way

LEMONT, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Lemont Refinery recently held their annual employee giving campaign for United Way of Will County. A total of $182,778 was raised by more than 530 CITGO employees, including support from the United Steel Workers Union (USW) and matching funds from CITGO Petroleum Corporation. As part of the campaign this year, the Refinery held a car show for employees and retirees inviting United Way partners to come and share information about their organizations.

"For many years CITGO and its employees have fueled the United Way's mission of uniting communities and resources to empower people and create positive sustainable change, and this year's fundraising results are a perfect example of the company's true dedication to support the communities in which it serves," said Kamala Martinez, President and CEO of the United Way of Will County.

The dollars raised will be used to fund over 78 programs throughout Will County that fall within United Way's impact areas of education; economic mobility; and health & wellness. With the need for support greater than ever, CITGO Lemont Refinery employees have once again stepped up to make a difference in the community.

"We are proud to continue to support the United Way of Will County through employee contributions, corporate donations and fundraising events" stated Dennis Willig, Vice President and General Manager CITGO Lemont Refinery. CITGO has raised more than $2.55 million for United Way of Will County over the past 22 years.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation