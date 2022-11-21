InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Insect-Removal Tool (LBT 303)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to trap and remove insects from the home," said an inventor, from Orefield, Pa., "so I invented the BUG GUN. My design eliminates the hassle and mess associated with swatting at and squashing insects."

The invention provides an effective insect-removal tool for homemakers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using chemical aerosol sprays and flyswatters. As a result, it allows users to capture various insects and dispose of them outdoors and it can be used with ants, spiders, beetles, flies, fruit flies, gnats, bees, etc. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

