Ontario International Airport adds to customer-friendly experience with new Car Park Lot 6

$15 daily rate will set positive tone for holiday travel

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials announced the opening of a new reduced-rate parking venue just in time for the year-end holiday season.

Customers can take advantage of the $15 daily rate in Lot 6, located immediately east within walking distance of Terminal 4 and across the roadway from Lot 5. The new lot adds 1,337 spaces to ONT's parking capacity.

Complimentary shuttle service is provided to passenger terminals including the international arrivals terminal.

"We've been preparing for a busy holiday season, and this additional parking capacity is arriving at just the right time. We're also confident the competitive pricing for on-airport parking will resonate with our customers as we continue to expand our operations and provide more flights and destinations," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Motorists are urged to pre-book contactless parking at flyontario.com for additional savings.

Airport officials said the opening of Lot 6 should ensure sufficient parking availability throughout the busy holiday travel period and beyond. Ontario International passenger volumes surpassed pre-pandemic levels for eight straight months and the better-than-2019 numbers are expected into the New Year.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

