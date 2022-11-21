THE POND GUY NAMED A WINNER OF THE TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD BY THE DETROIT FREE PRESS

ARMADA, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pond Guy has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including direction, values, appreciation, and execution, just to name a few. The awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

The Pond Guy, Inc., is the largest pond, lake, and water garden supplier in the United States with nearly 200 employees serving customers in 50 states and 10 countries. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to earn the Top Workplace award, which is a testament to all our extraordinary employees," said Jason Blake, Founder and President of The Pond Guy, Inc. "We are committed to being Michigan's premier workplace by creating a positive culture that grows employees from within, retains existing employees, and attracts new talent."

According to Energage, on average, fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The results speak for themselves. The Pond Guy scored in the 96th percentile compared to other companies in the category, in addition:

95.9% of its employees completed the survey (typical response rate is 67%)

73% of employees were either engaged or enthusiastically engaged (national average is 30-45% employee engagement)

The company scored in the 99th percentile in the following areas: direction, values, appreciation, execution, managers, and fully remote employees.

"The Pond Guy is committed to providing an exceptional employee experience, from open communication to continually improving and innovating," said Kelly Schapman, Vice President of Culture and Customer Experience. "We will leverage the insights from the survey to continue the practices that have earned us this award and learn from insights to develop as we grow."

In the past 5 years, The Pond Guy has steadily grown from 80 to almost 200 employees. The company focused on its employees and positive company culture during this incredible growth, and it shows. When asked what three words best describe company culture, survey respondents most often wrote: Tribe, Positive, and Inclusive.

About The Pond Guy

Founded in 1994, The Pond Guy, Inc., is the largest pond, lake, and water garden supplier in the United States. Our nearly 200 employees serve customers in 50 states and 10 countries. We have customers with large ponds used for swimming, fishing, and ice skating, in addition to customers with decorative water gardens containing koi, waterfalls, and ornamental plants.

Our mission is to be a group of passionate, knowledgeable pond professionals helping the world enjoy ponds. We offer innovative, proven solutions delivered with a commitment to complete satisfaction... guaranteed.

To learn more about career opportunities at The Pond Guy, visit https://www.thepondguy.com/jobs/ .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

