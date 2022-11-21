Professor László Tabár Joins DetectedX as the Medical Director of Breast Cancer Imaging

DetectedX Bolsters Executive Team with Internationally Renowned Physician, Academic and Educator to Expand Breast Imaging Educational Content on the Company's Radiology Online Learning Platform

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DetectedX, leaders in intelligent interactive educational technology, announced today that Professor László Tabár, a Nobel Prize Nominee and visionary physician, academic and educator, has joined the company as Medical Director of Breast Cancer Imaging.

"Professor Tabár has worked relentlessly to enhance the early detection of breast cancer for more than 40 years. We are proud to have Professor Tabár bring his incredible experience and expertise to the DetectedX team to expand and enhance our breast imaging educational content and help us improve radiology education around the world," said Professor Patrick Brennan, CEO DetectedX and Chair, Diagnostic Imaging, the University of Sydney.

DetectedX will showcase the new breast imaging educational content from Professor Tabár at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 27-December 1, 2022 (North Hall #7951). To view the new education content, visit https://detectedx.com/laszlo-tabar/

László Tabár, M.D., F.A.C.R. (Hon) is Professor Emeritus of Radiology at the University of Uppsala School of Medicine, Sweden, Medical Director emeritus at the Department of Mammography, Falun Central Hospital, Sweden, a Project Leader at Randomized Controlled Breast Cancer Screening Project in Kopparberg County, Sweden, and a consultant radiologist for numerous comprehensive breast centers in the U.S. He has read more than 1 million mammographic screening exams to date since 1977. Professor Tabár, is the author of "Teaching Atlas of Mammography," 13 additional books about breast diseases, and more than 170 peer reviewed articles.

"It is my pleasure to have joined DetectedX. Radiologists are going to learn the multimodality approach to diagnosis of breast diseases that I explain in my DetectedX lectures. They will learn the most efficient way to view a mammogram, how to succeed in detecting tumours early to correlate the imaging results with histopathology and long-term patient outcome," said Professor Tabár. "This is the best way of offering women the benefits of early detection and reducing the burden of advanced disease."

DetectedX was founded to help doctors and radiologists worldwide to diagnose cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, and COVID-19 faster and more accurately. Designed to improve radiologists' ability to correctly detect breast lesions in 2D and 3D Mammography, the Radiology Online Learning Platform has been shown to improve cancer detection by over 34 percent. DetectedX's innovative educational technology enables Radiologists to review, in real time, an enriched cohort of 2D mammography and Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D mammography) cases with varying levels of difficulty. The on-demand, online training packages provide immediate feedback on reading performance, comparing the user's classification to the pathology-verified ground truth for each case. The DetectedX intelligent interactive educational technology is currently in use by more than 3,000 users in more than 150 countries.



DetectedX's Radiology Online Learning Centre, focusing on diagnostic accuracy and driven by artificial intelligence, is revolutionizing disease detection in 150 countries. The on-demand, web-based training platform has been proven to improve the accuracy of diagnosing difficult cases by 34%.

