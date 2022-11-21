Timberwolves, Lynx and Post Consumer Brands Announce New Partnership

Post Named the Official Cereal of the Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have scored a new multiyear partnership with Post Consumer Brands, headquartered in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The Post portfolio includes a host of beloved cereal brands, including Fruity PEBBLES™, Honeycomb® and Honey Bunches of Oats®, all inclusive of the Wolves and Lynx partnership.

Timberwolves, Lynx x Post Consumer Brands Logo Lockup (PRNewswire)

Announced today, the partnership includes both in-arena activation and original digital content in addition to in-arena signage and promotion. Highlights of the partnership include:

Dunks for Kids! As the presenting partner of on-court dunks for toddlers and young kids, the Timberwolves and Lynx will host mini dunk contests throughout their respective seasons.

Pups: The youth dance group, The Pups, returns this year with six performances throughout the season. Post will serve as the presenting sponsor, including branding on costumes.

Kicks Content: Post will collaborate with the Wolves and Lynx on an original "kicks" content series. Custom video collections of the best player game-day sneakers will be shared across team social channels.

"As one of the country's most recognized brands and headquartered here in Minnesota, we are excited to launch our new partnership with Post," said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. "Post cereals have been a staple at the breakfast tables of families for decades, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."

"We're extremely proud to kick off a partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx," said Post Consumer Brands Chief Growth Officer TD Dixon. "It's an honor to support these two hometown teams and their amazing fans, and we look forward to building on the excitement of the game of basketball together."

The partnership begins with the Wolves 2022-23 season and Lynx 2023 season.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., is focused on providing delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio ranges from iconic brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Grape-Nuts® and PEBBLES® cereal, as well as Peter Pan® peanut butter to the Malt-O-Meal® brand of value ready-to-eat cereals and more. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

