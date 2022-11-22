Advalight Partners with Dr. Jason Emer to Bring the ADVATx to Beverly Hills

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advalight, the globally renowned company behind one of the most sophisticated dermatology lasers in the world, the ADVATx, is proud to announce one of the world's most cutting-edge, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeons, Dr. Jason Emer, as the newest partner to offer the new standard of simple to use, no downtime, non-ablative laser treatments in Beverly Hills.

Travis Mahan, President of ADVALight shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Emer to offer the ADVATx to address patients' skin concerns from vascular, acne and scarring to wrinkles, hyperpigmentation (including melasma) and sun damage with one of the most sophisticated lasers in the market. As an authority in anti-aging and rejuvenation treatments, Dr. Emer's endorsement of the ADVATx furthers our mission of bringing easy to use, results driven lasers with minimal downtime to patients and providers across the nation."

ADVATx from Advalight combines the gold standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing allowing physicians and health care providers to treat 25 FDA/CE cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to rosacea, acne, wrinkle reduction, melasma and hyperpigmentation on virtually all skin types.

"We are excited to add the ADVATx as an offering to our practice. Throughout the years I have used my expertise in skin care, laser treatments, and surgical and nonsurgical body contouring techniques to provide my patients with the best experience and results possible. The ADVATx's immediately visible results, minimal downtime, and inclusivity of skin types makes it a great option for many patients to incorporate into their routines." - Jason Emer, MD

Two of the most popular treatment options with the ADVATx include:

ADVA Bright : A combination of high powered yellow and infrared laser energy that improves skin tone, texture, and overall skin health by targeting the vascular components of melasma, dyschromia, sun damage and unwanted pigment while simultaneously reducing wrinkles, limiting oil production and shrinking pore size. This treatment will ensure that you'll leave the clinic with a youthful glow to your skin.

ADVA Clear: Combining pure yellow and high-powered infrared laser energy this treatment eliminates rosacea, acne, acne scars and undesired vascular abnormalities such as telangiectasia, hemangiomas and venous lakes, restoring your skin to a more youthful and healthy state.

Treatments will be available at Jason Emer, MD | Beverly Hills starting December 8, 2022.

ABOUT DR. JASON EMER :

Dr. Emer is globally-recognized as one of the most cutting-edge, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeons in the field of advanced dermatology, plastic surgery, and body contouring, with principal offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and Boca Raton, Fla. He is also the creator of Emerage Skin. Dr. Emer specializes in head-to-toe services: Skin, Laser, Body, Face, Sensitive areas, and is world-famous for his results around sever acne, acne scarring, burns, and traumatic scars. Dr. Emer was named 'Top Doctor' by LA Magazine and has been featured by: FOX News, TMZ, Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight, ACCESS Hollywood, The Doctors, The New York Times, PEOPLE, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Martha Stewart Living, ELLE, and Self Magazine. For more on Dr. Emer, please visit: https://www.jasonemermd.com or https://www.instagram.com/jasonemermd

ABOUT ADVALIGHT

Advalight is the company behind ADVATx and was founded in 2006 as a result of our founders PhD studies at the Technical University of Denmark.

The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has a sales and service office in San Diego, CA, USA. ADVATx is available through our network of global distributors.

