Ageless Love: The Sexy Science of Falling in Love Forever

PRESCRIPTIONS FOR MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Michael and Barbara Grossman provide a map for navigating long-term relationships and share new understanding and skills to help you develop your partnership to match and support each other as well as your individual growth.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, the top three reasons for divorces are incompatibility (43%), infidelity (28%), and money issues (22%). Discover the #1 barrier stopping you from getting and keeping the love you desire https://www.agelesslovequiz.com .

Ageless Love presents a new way of understanding romantic relationships. Ageless Love is filled with practical wisdom based on the doctors' 50+ years of marriage and 35+ years of clinical practice and leading Falling in Love Forever courses, helping over 1,600 struggling couples to find forever love.

Find out more at https://agelesslovebook.com.

The Drs. share their wisdom to clarify and enlighten the readers regarding:

How to work with, not against, the inevitable stages of love.

Strategies that balance both security and mystery in romance.

Clear prescriptions for passionate romantic love.

Prescriptions from the latest medical science for your body's vitality at any age.

How meditation and forgiveness open the heart and nurture Ageless Love.

What people are saying . . .

In Ageless Love, you will discover the heart-centered scientific approach to regaining trust, respect, and love to bring a new type of relationship into these times of significant change. -Patrick K. Porter, Ph.D., founder/inventor/author: BrainTap Technologies

Ageless Love is filled with treasures in each section of Mind, Body, and Spirit. The reader is taken on a journey guided by deep insights based on the doctors' many years of clinical practice, meditation instructions, and teaching marriage classes. -Stanley Krippner, Ph.D., Affiliated Distinguished Faculty, Calif. Institute of Integral Studies, co-author of Personal Mythology

Very inspiring! Ageless Love reveals the physiology of love, the physics of love, the metaphysics, and the practical steps needed for a passionate, ever-lasting romantic relationship. -Nick Delgado, Ph.D., author of Mastering Love, Sex & Intimacy

About the Authors:

Barbara R. Grossman received her Ph.D. in Theology and Counseling from the Claremont School of Theology in 1991.

Michael J. Grossman, M.D., has been a longevity medicine specialist since 1978. For over 35 years, they have led classes on marriage enrichment for 1000s of couples.

