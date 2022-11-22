AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS CELEBRATES A RECORD 3,800+ GRADUATES THIS NOVEMBER

Next Generation of Culinary Talent Poised to Make their Mark

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts celebrates a record number of graduates this month, with more than 3,800 students completing the online or campus-based culinary diploma and degree programs highlighted with a commencement address by regenerative agricultural pioneer, Farmer Lee Jones.

(L-R) Escoffier Austin campus graduates put on their toques as part of the commencement ceremony. - Auguste Escoffier’s great-grandson, Michel Escoffier, congratulates students on their hard work. - Farmer Lee Jones of The Chef’s Garden gives the commencement address at Escoffier’s Boulder campus graduation ceremony. (PRNewswire)

This newest generation of culinary talent included the largest number of graduates to date, with 3,881 Escoffier students being honored for their achievements at on-campus commencements in Boulder and in Austin locations and with a special virtual ceremony for online students.

Escoffier is the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S.* and students from all across the United States and around the world graduated by earning their diploma or degree in either Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management or Plant-Based programs. For more details on Escoffier's programs, including Food Entrepreneurship and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, visit Escoffier.edu.

"Feedback shared from some of our 8,000+ culinary and hospitality employers tells us Escoffier graduates are highly trained, poised, and incredibly prepared to make an immediate impact in the workplace," said Tracy Lorenz, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts president and CEO. "Graduation is a significant milestone for our students, and it's also a time for them and their families to acknowledge the bright future they have in the dynamic culinary industry."

Regenerative agriculturalist, founder of The Chef's Garden® and James Beard award winner, Farmer Lee Jones enthusiastically addressed students in his trademark overalls and red bow tie and challenged them to "embrace the moment, never lose this excitement and take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way." He stressed the importance of networking, keeping in touch with peers, and tapping into resources along their culinary journey. "All of us are smarter than one of us," he added.

In addition to Farmer Lee Jones' commencement address, Auguste Escoffier's great-grandson, Michel Escoffier, congratulated students on their hard work and let graduates know his great-grandfather would have been proud of their accomplishments.

