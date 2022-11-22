COMPASS DATACENTERS' "BREAKING GLASS" PODCAST'S NEW EPISODE FOCUSES ON DIVERSITY & INCLUSION IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

Host Nancy Novak's Discussion Features Allison Scott, Industry Advocate and Customer Experience at Autodesk

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Breaking Glass" with a special focus on creating an inclusive culture in the construction industry through boosting DEI efforts. The episode, which is available today , features host Nancy Novak leading a one-on-one discussion with Autodesk's Allison Scott, Industry Advocate and Customer Experience.

"The next generation of the workforce in STEM careers will be far more diverse than today, and companies which embrace DEI will be positioned to attract the best and brightest employees," said Nancy Novak, Compass' Chief Innovation Officer. "Allison is the perfect person to discuss this topic with because she has been a tireless advocate for DEI in the industry through her time at Autodesk. Join us for a lively and important discussion about how DEI initiatives are critical to building the future workforce construction and other STEM industries."

"Breaking Glass" is a video podcast series focused on women and their unique challenges in the tech industry. It is a forum for the most accomplished women in STEM to offer insights and advice. Host Nancy Novak has been an advocate and mentor for women in STEM throughout her 30-year career.

Past episodes of the podcast have featured industry luminaries such as Sandra Benson from Amazon Web Services, Lakisha Woods from the National Institute of Building Sciences, LaShonda Anderson-Williams from Salesforce, Janese Murray from Inclusion Impact Consulting, Tiffany English from Qualcomm, Heather Dooley from iMasons and Noelle Walsh from Microsoft. The podcast series is sponsored by Infrastructure Masons.

To watch this new episode of "Breaking Glass" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit https://www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/breaking-glass/ .

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

