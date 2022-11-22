Hub Security Files Amendment to Registration Statement for Its Upcoming $1.28 Billion Nasdaq Listing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited (TASE: HUB), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB" or the "Company"), announced today that it had received the approval of the Company's shareholders for the merger, and submitted Amendment No. 2 to its non-confidential registration statement on Form F-4 which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the purpose of completing the merger with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp, ("RNER"), the offering of the Company's securities to the shareholders of the SPAC and the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

The completion of the merger and listing of the Company's securities is subject to the existence of a number of conditions precedent, among them, the approval of the proxy statement/prospectus by the SEC, the approval of RNER's stockholders to carry out the merger with RNER. In addition, the Company is seeking the Israeli court's approval to carry out the 350 proceedings (as defined in the report dated 5 in July, 2022 Reference: 2022-01-083704, which is included herein by way of reference).

If the Israeli court approves the delisting of the Company's shares from the TASE and the Company's shares are approved for listing on Nasdaq, then upon the completion of the merger, the Company's shares are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq (only) without parallel trading. The meaning for the Company's current shareholders is that every holder of the Company's shares that are currently traded on the TASE in Israel, will hold after identical shares of the Company that will be traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, subject to the effects of a reverse stock split that the Company intends to effect immediately prior to the closing of the merger, as further described in the registration statement.

Upon completion of the offering, the projected gross proceeds, before transaction costs. by the company are expected to be a minimum amount of $50 million, assuming that the SPAC stockholders make a full redemption of their investment, and up to a potential of approximately $225 million, assuming that no SPAC shareholders redeem their investment (For more details, see a report dated March 23, 2022). as well as the F-4 document attached to this report.

A copy of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is available for review on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

The said message does not constitute, and it is not intended to constitute, an offer to sell or an offer to receive offers to buy any securities in Israel, the USA or elsewhere, and it does not constitute, and it is not intended to constitute, an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any country or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale shall be prohibited.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited ("HUB") was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by DC Rainier SPV LLC, a Delaware limited liability company managed by Dominion Capital LLC, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

