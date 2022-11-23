BROTHER'S BOND BOURBON ANNOUNCE THEIR SUPPORT OF THE 2022 KISS THE GROUND GIVING CAMPAIGN, RE: CONNECT

Brother's Bond Bourbon Inspires Everyone to Reconnect with the Soil, Soul, and Regeneration This Holiday Season with Kiss the Ground

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon is rooted in their friendship and connection, on and off-screen, throughout the years. This holiday season, they hope to inspire everyone to reconnect with one another and the earth through their support of Kiss the Ground's 2022 giving campaign, RE: CONNECT. Brother's Bond Bourbon and Kiss the Ground and are offering special, limited time gift bundles to recurring donors through the end of the year. These unique supporter levels are specifically designed for gifting and connecting with someone, while sharing the mission of Kiss the Ground. Brother's Bond Bourbon will also matching donations raised throughout the campaign totaling to $50,000.

"We hope you'll join us this holiday season by reconnecting - with the soil, with your soul, and your loved ones," says co-founder, Paul Wesley. "Kiss the Ground is an organization that we are proud to support, and we cannot wait to inspire all with RE: CONNECT."

"The holiday season is the time to bond with one another and we know that Brother's Bond brings people together," adds co-founder, Ian Somerhalder. "Our brand is about establishing deep connections that mean the most to us. We realized that we've lost our connections to what matters the most: our food and one another and we want to inspire everyone to come together, share, laugh, and make memories."

A long-time supporter of Kiss the Ground, Brother's Bond Bourbon is made from 100% natural Ingredients from American farms. The brand is one of the fastest-growing ultra-premium bourbon brands, with over 100,000 cases shipped across the US and is available in 37 states.

Available at various retailers, Brother's Bond Bourbon has a 40% ABV and a suggested retail price of $39.99.

For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow-on Instagram and Facebook @brothersbondbourbon and Twitter @brothersbond.

About Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon is rooted in their friendship, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother's Bond Bourbon is a nod to their on-screen characters, their shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood they've formed over the years. Brother's Bond aimed to create the perfect bourbon that is elegant and exceptionally smooth, complex, and balanced with a touch of sweetness and spice. As the most followed alcohol brand on Instagram (with over 1.82 million followers), Brother's bond is a story of time and quality, with the goal of using their platform to help reverse climate change by giving back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices.

The four-grain, high rye bourbon has a mash bill that is 65% corn, 22% rye with the percentage of wheat and barley kept a secret. Aged for a minimum of four years in virgin American oak barrels, the barrel staves with #4 char and the barrel heads with #2 char with an ABV of 40%.

About Kiss The Ground

Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through media, communications, education, workshops, immersive programming, and advocacy. We are building the team and resources needed to create a real the pathway towards transforming the Farm Bill. Kiss the Ground will create a cloud of shareable PSA media content to popularize the story of what the future could look like if we transitioned to regenerative practices. Content will be distributed by KTG and a vast coalition of brands, partners, influencers, and other publishers, and will drive to a digital petition funnel. As the campaign grows in momentum, we'll collectively engage in provocative media activations to elevate the conversation and strategically apply pressure to achieve our shared policy goals. Kiss the Ground is an organization of connectors & storytellers, committed to awakening people to the possibilities of regenerative agriculture through award winning content that has reached tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

To learn about all how you can reconnect visit www.kisstheground.com/giving

