GeoSurf and MultiLogin Team Up to Create a Comprehensive Fingerprinting bundle

TEL AVIV, Israel , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed proxy provider Geosurf is pleased to announce its cooperation with MultiLogin in releasing the first-ever Proxy + Browser fingerprinting bundle .

The bundle will allow growing businesses to harness the synergistic interaction between Geosurf and MultiLogin applications and boasts complete compatibility to ensure a frictionless user experience from the outset.

MultiLogin's suite empowers users to build multiple browser profiles and create distinct browser fingerprints to mask devices. It will work in conjunction with Geosurf's residential proxy service, giving users the ability to run thousands of accounts and e-commerce stores from one place to scale their businesses quickly.

With this bundle, growing companies can avoid technical issues commonly associated with processes such as ad verification, web scraping, and social media account management. Moreover, a healthy discount brings further benefits to the table for users.

MultiLogin's founder, Stan Sadokov, has spoken highly of its collaborator and expressed excitement about the value proposition of the bundle:

"GeoSurf has been one of our most trusted proxy partners since 2018. Their service has always received outstanding feedback from our users. I am very excited to launch this bundle with them as new users can now get access to two time-proven veteran solutions straight out of the box."

Ben Linik, Managing Director at GeoSurf, has echoed these sentiments. Linik has also pointed to the value the bundle brings to small and midsize businesses, specifically due to the scalability it enables.

"We are excited to tighten our partnership with MultiLogin, our partner for the last five years. This unique bundle will allow SMBs to scale up their business and use the best browser fingerprinting solution together with the best residential proxy network for a complete & scaleable process."

With this bundle, users can circumvent account bans, deletions, and restrictions when managing their businesses online, and users can also avail of Geosurf's Enterprise support level.

This new offering from Geosurf and MultiLogin serves users' needs on two critical fronts, demonstrating a solid understanding of the flexibility required to scale a modern business. Moreover, in bundling these two robust solutions together into a single package, GeoSurf and MultiLogin have highlighted a clear growth path for SMBs going forward.

About Geosurf :

Established in 2009, GeoSurf offers a 4-tier enterprise-grade proxy network for SMBs and enterprises alike. The GeoSurf suite is built up of four networks:

GeoSurf's signature residential proxies and static residential networks, mobile 4G proxies, and Enterprise static IPs network.

