InventHelp Inventor Develops New Chess Set for Children (PLB 180)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a beautiful and engaging chess set to help children learn the game with one additional piece added to it," said the inventor, who is also an educational psychologist and STEM fan, "so I invented THE QUEEN'S RING CHILDREN'S CHESS SET. My design allows children to interact with the game and make it more imaginative and enjoyable."

The invention provides a more engaging chess set for children, where each piece has a visual cue embedded within it to show how castles, kings, knights, bishops, pawns, and queens move on the board. As a result, this chess set helps children learn and understand the game, and it enables them to easily identify pawns that have been promoted with the addition of a "crown" chess piece, which is worn on the pawns head, and is otherwise sored in the castle piece. Additionally, a prototype is available.

