InventHelp Inventor Develops Sunshade Accessory to Display Handicapped Placard (SCO-248)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prominently display a handicapped parking placard when using a sunshade to prevent costly citations," said an inventor, from Woodland, Calif., "so I invented the HANDICAP HEAT VISOR. My design prevents a sunshade from blocking a handicapped parking placard typically placed at the rear-view mirror."

The invention provides a simple way to display a handicapped parking placard in a vehicle when using a sunshade. In doing so, it ensures that the handicapped parking placard is visible. It also protects the vehicle interior against heat and sun damage. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners with handicapped parking placards. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

