Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Bulen & Associates Insurance Services, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Murrieta, California-based Bulen & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1929, Bulen & Associates is a retail property/casualty insurance agency serving commercial clients and individuals in southern California. Lisa Mosby and her team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Bulen & Associates is a highly regarded agency with deep community roots and a culture like ours," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Lisa and her associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

