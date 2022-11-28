InventHelp Inventor Develops a Safe Seat (RSJ 138)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a stroke in 2019 and needed the assistant of a shower chair at home and noticed I kept sliding off so I came up with SAFE GUARDING SEATING" said inventor from San Bernardino, CA "This cover is a newly designed for use with shower or bath chairs that are designed to provide enhanced safety as well as comfort."

The use of this patent-pending invention could prevent individuals from sliding on the slippery surface of the plastic chair that may result in an injury. This practical innovative product could provide peace of mind within a home as well as various medical facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living homes, etc. This invention could come in different sizes and colors to coordinate with bathroom décor.

