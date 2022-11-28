InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Carbon Monoxide/Smoke/Fire Detector (SNF 187)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a smart carbon monoxide, smoke, and fire alarm that could open doors and windows if activated," said an inventor, from South San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the ALL CLEAR. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind for the occupants of a home or other building."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a carbon monoxide, smoke, and fire detector. In doing so, it ensures that garage doors, entrance doors, and windows open if such detection events occurred. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp