SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT MARIGOLD CREATING PATHWAYS FOR MINE PLAN ENHANCEMENT AND EXTENSION

Oxide Intercepts Include 4.2 g/t Au Over 26 Meters and 2.7 g/t Au Over 17 Meters at New Millennium; Updated Technical Report on Track for 2023

DENVER, CO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 316 drillholes completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA, for the period from October, 2021 to August, 2022 (Figure 1) at the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide targets. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Marigold 2021 Technical Report Summary. With an existing Mineral Reserve life of 11 years, exploration at Marigold is focused on adding higher-grade oxide ounces to the mine plan to both enhance and extend the current production profile and life of mine free cash flow generation. The continued exploration success at these key exploration targets has the potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth that can be incorporated into an updated Technical Report Summary for Marigold, which is expected in 2023 (the "2023 Marigold TRS"). The 2023 Marigold TRS will evaluate the potential to add New Millennium to the life of mine plan. Future studies will evaluate mining and processing opportunities at the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley satellite targets located four and ten kilometers south of New Millennium, respectively.

The potential development of New Millennium was unlocked by recent brownfield strategic land acquisitions and presents an opportunity to add higher-grade oxide Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources proximal to existing Marigold infrastructure. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler. These targets are on the periphery of the Antler-Basalt pits that previously produced approximately one million ounces at a grade of 0.75 g/t. Nearly 45,000 meters of drilling was completed at New Millennium across 146 holes, with numerous intercepts significantly above Marigold's existing Mineral Reserve grade and new mineralization encountered more than five hundred meters south of previously defined Mineral Resources.

New Millennium oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 2 and 3) (see Table 1):

  • MRA7621: 25.9 meters at 4.2 g/t Au from 117.3 meters
  • MRA7623: 16.8 meters at 2.7 g/t Au from 120.4 meters
  • MRA7629: 22.9 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 231.6 meters
  • MRA7520: 21.3 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 195.1 meters, and 19.8 meters at 1.9 g/t Au from 225.6 meters

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, "These results showcase exceptional oxide grades that have potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth and complement the existing Marigold production profile. We expect to include some of this higher-grade oxide material in the 2023 Marigold TRS, which we anticipate will demonstrate an optimized and expanded production profile through the incorporation of New Millennium. In addition, with the recent results from both Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, we believe the future is very bright for Marigold with opportunities to extend the existing 11 year mine life while adding higher grade, lower cost oxide ounces to the near and longer-term mine plan."

Figure 1: Plan view of the Marigold property (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 1: Plan view of the Marigold property (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Table 1: Significant oxide gold intercepts at New Millennium

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Oxidation State

Area

MRA7621

117.3

143.3

25.9

4.2

Oxide

New Millennium

including

123.4

137.2

13.7

6.8

Oxide

MRA7623

120.4

137.2

16.8

2.7

Oxide

New Millennium

including

125.0

129.5

4.6

5.1

Oxide

MRA7629

231.6

254.5

22.9

1.7

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7520

195.1

216.4

21.3

1.7

Oxide

New Millennium

including

202.7

205.7

3.0

4.7

Oxide


225.6

245.4

19.8

1.9

Oxide

MR7626

198.1

239.3

41.1

0.9

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7560

118.9

144.8

25.9

1.4

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7628

221.0

245.4

24.4

1.4

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7630

222.5

242.3

19.8

1.6

Oxide

New Millennium

including

231.6

236.2

4.6

3.7

Oxide

MRA7755

108.2

129.5

21.3

1.4

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7624

120.4

155.4

35.1

0.8

Oxide

New Millennium

In addition to drilling at New Millennium, SSR Mining continues to explore for supplemental oxide ore sources across the broader Marigold land package. At Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, located approximately four kilometers south and ten kilometers southwest of New Millennium, respectively, drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization. Exploration at these targets aims to define oxide material that leverages existing infrastructure at Marigold to provide an avenue for production growth in the future. Work also continues to delineate and define initial sulfide resources at each target that could represent potential longer-term development opportunities for Marigold.

Trenton Canyon oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 4 and 5) (see Table 2):

  • MRA7795: 15.2 meters at 11.1 g/t Au from 213.4 meters
  • MRA7587: 19.8 meters at 5.5 g/t Au from 181.4 meters
  • MRA7518: 6.1 meters at 2.0 g/t Au from 41.1 meters and 25.9 meters at 1.2 g/t Au from 50.3 meters

Buffalo Valley oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 6, 7 and 8) (see Table 2):

  • DDH7705: 18.3 meters at 6.2 g/t Au from 126.5 meters
  • MRA7730: 42.7 meters at 1.4 g/t Au from 382.5 meters
  • MRA7598: 6.1 meters at 2.5 g/t Au from 324.6 meters

Additionally, an infill drill hole from the Valmy pit  located to the northeast of New Millennium included the following oxide intercepts:

  • DDH7452: 14.3 meters at 4.7 g/t Au from 209.4 meters and 12.5 meters at 0.8 g/t Au from 246.3 meters

Table 2: Significant oxide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Oxidation State

Area

MRA7795

213.4

228.6

15.2

11.1

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

including

213.4

222.5

9.1

17.0

Oxide

DDH7705

126.5

144.8

18.3

6.2

Oxide

Buffalo Valley

including

127.3

132.6

5.3

13.9

Oxide

including

135.6

138.8

3.2

4.8

Oxide

MRA7587

181.4

201.2

19.8

5.5

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

including

182.9

189.0

6.1

9.8

Oxide

including

192.0

198.1

6.1

6.1

Oxide

MRA7730

382.5

425.2

42.7

1.4

Oxide

Buffalo Valley

MRA7585

65.5

68.6

3.0

18.2

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7817

219.5

230.1

10.7

4.1

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

including

221.0

225.6

4.6

8.3

Oxide

MRA7578

103.6

118.9

15.2

2.8

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

including

108.2

111.3

3.0

4.4

Oxide

including

114.3

117.3

3.0

6.3

Oxide

MRA7528

73.2

89.9

16.8

2.2

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7598

324.6

330.7

6.1

2.5

Oxide

Buffalo Valley

336.8

350.5

13.7

0.9

Oxide

353.6

394.7

41.1

0.9

Oxide

MRA7375

57.9

65.5

7.6

4.6

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

While the exploration focus is to define and expand oxide inventory across the greater Marigold property, SSR Mining is simultaneously exploring for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amenable to alternative mining & processing methods than those currently utilized at Marigold. Building on results previously announced in December 2021, exploration efforts at Trenton Canyon have focused on the Tempest zone, a series of high-grade structures proximal to the past-producing South and West pits.

Trenton Canyon sulfide drilling highlights include (see Figures 4 and 5) (see Table 3):

  • DDH7525: 6.1 meters at 25.6 g/t Au from 185.8 meters
  • MRA7561: 16.8 meters at 2.6 g/t Au from 144.8 meters
  • MRA7708: 12.2 meters at 3.9 g/t Au from 172.2 meters

As the exploration team furthers its understanding of sulfide mineralization at Marigold, it is applying this knowledge to a robust collection of high-quality and underexplored targets throughout the extensive Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties. One example is the Spitfire target, located approximately two kilometers northwest of the Buffalo Valley pit.

Highlight intercepts from the Spitfire target include (see Figure 6) (see Table 3):

  • MRA7609: 6.1 meters at 20.1 g/t Au from 111.3 meters
  • DDH7600: 6.9 meters at 2.0 g/t Au from 292.8 meters, including coarse visible gold

Table 3: Significant sulfide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Oxidation State

Area

DDH7525

185.8

191.8

6.1

25.6

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

185.8

189.4

3.7

41.4

Sulfide

MRA7609

111.3

117.3

6.1

20.1

Sulfide

Buffalo Valley

MRA7840

362.7

385.6

22.9

4.4

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

362.7

368.8

6.1

9.9

Sulfide

MRA7708

172.2

184.4

12.2

3.9

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

176.8

181.4

4.6

6.9

Sulfide

MRA7703

259.1

269.7

10.7

3.2

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

260.6

263.7

3.0

5.5

Sulfide

MRA7540

266.7

271.3

4.6

7.4

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7842

204.2

210.3

6.1

5.2

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7598

330.7

336.8

6.1

5.0

Sulfide

Buffalo Valley

MRA7517

327.7

330.7

3.0

8.7

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7561

144.8

161.5

16.8

2.6

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

including

150.9

155.4

4.6

3.6

Sulfide

Marigold Exploration Figures

Figure 2. New Millennium plan view highlighting recent and historical drilling as well as...
Figure 2. New Millennium plan view highlighting recent and historical drilling as well as Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource pit boundaries (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Figure 3. Section showing highlight oxide intercepts and the A – A’ section shown in Figure 2....
Figure 3. Section showing highlight oxide intercepts and the A – A’ section shown in Figure 2. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Figure 4. Trenton Canyon plan view highlighting recent and historical drilling (CNW Group/SSR...
Figure 4. Trenton Canyon plan view highlighting recent and historical drilling (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Figure 5. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Trenton Canyon and the B –...
Figure 5. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Trenton Canyon and the B – B’ section shown in Figure 4. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Figure 6. Buffalo Valley plan view showing recent and historical drilling. (CNW Group/SSR...
Figure 6. Buffalo Valley plan view showing recent and historical drilling. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Figure 7. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Buffalo Valley and the C –...
Figure 7. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Buffalo Valley and the C – C’ section shown in Figure 6. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Figure 8. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Buffalo Valley and the D –...
Figure 8. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Buffalo Valley and the D – D’ section shown in Figure 6. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Marigold Exploration Overview

SSR Mining's mineral holdings include a 100% owned approximately 20,000-hectare parcel containing the currently producing Marigold mine as well as the past producing Valmy, Trenton Canyon, North Peak, and Buffalo Valley mines. Activity during the Exploration Period (October 2021 to August, 2022) included 316 drillholes (308 reverse circulation and 8 core drillholes) focused on Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource additions at New Millennium, Trenton Canyon, and Buffalo Valley, as well as infill drilling at the Mackay pit that improved confidence in existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

New Millennium represents a low cost, high probability development opportunity in the Nevada portfolio and drilling at the target will continue with the ultimate goal to enhance and extend operations at Marigold beyond its current 11 year mine life. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler, and was enabled by land acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Currently, the Company has four drill rigs on-site at Marigold and is undertaking geotechnical, metallurgical and geophysical studies to better understand the multitude of prospective opportunities across the Marigold property. This includes the recent launch of a UAV magnetics survey across the Trenton Canyon, Buffalo Valley and North Peak targets. North Peak is another past producing oxide pit that is located between Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.

As exploration continues to define opportunities for Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth at these targets, the Company is applying a "District Master Plan" approach to future development, permitting and production of these opportunities. This approach, used successfully at Çöpler in the past, ensures Marigold has a well-defined longer-term pipeline of growth projects.

The Company is also continuing a re-assay program of historical drill samples in the New Millennium area with the potential to build on the success of the re-assay program across the greater Marigold property, including re-assaying in 2015-2016 which yielded a 23% increase in estimated tonnage and a 13% increase in gold ounces within the Mackay pits. The goal of this program is to capture low-grade gold assay values not recorded in the historical dataset and integrate the results with the updated resource model. The first phase of this program, which included the re-analysis of drill samples from two drill sections at New Millennium, yielded positive results and was expanded to encompass the entire project area. The second phase of this program, which included approximately 650 samples, is also yielding positive results. The focus of this phase is to add value to ongoing drilling program.

Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples from the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. Buffalo Valley samples greater than one gram are subjected to Screen Fire assays. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data and confirming results at umpire labs.

External review of data and processes relating to Marigold exploration data have been completed by an independent consultant F. C. Edmunds, P. Geo., in November 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine have been reviewed and approved by Richard J. Yancey, Resource Development Manager at Marigold Mine, a Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration Registered Member, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Marigold TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

265.2

13.7

0.39

Oxide

283.5

288.0

4.6

0.89

Oxide

MR7750

248.4

253.0

4.6

0.40

Oxide

Mackay

256.0

260.6

4.6

0.85

Oxide

265.2

278.9

13.7

0.69

Oxide

368.8

373.4

4.6

1.10

Oxide

MRA7751

25.9

47.2

21.3

1.23

Oxide

Mackay

93.0

96.0

3.0

0.92

Oxide

234.7

245.4

10.7

0.83

Oxide

MRA7752

291.1

295.7

4.6

0.38

Oxide

Mackay

MRA7753

111.3

125.0

13.7

1.48

Oxide

Mackay

240.8

249.9

9.1

0.50

Oxide

MRA7754

143.3

146.3

3.0

0.59

Oxide

Mackay

149.4

173.7

24.4

1.20

Oxide

MRA7755

70.1

74.7

4.6

0.56

Oxide

New Millennium

83.8

93.0

9.1

0.77

Oxide

108.2

129.5

21.3

1.43

Oxide

including

117.3

120.4

3.0

3.83

Oxide


158.5

161.5

3.0

0.46

Oxide

MRA7756

141.7

150.9

9.1

0.68

Oxide

Mackay

155.4

169.2

13.7

0.71

Oxide

178.3

189.0

10.7

1.06

Oxide

MRA7757

106.7

109.7

3.0

0.64

Oxide

New Millennium

140.2

150.9

10.7

2.16

Oxide

including

143.3

147.8

4.6

3.45

Oxide

MRA7758

161.5

164.6

3.0

0.38

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7759

157.0

160.0

3.0

0.73

Oxide

Mackay

164.6

192.0

27.4

0.71

Oxide

MRA7760

126.5

132.6

6.1

0.31

Oxide

New Millennium

135.6

152.4

16.8

1.05

Oxide

MRA7761

295.7

300.2

4.6

0.33

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7762

4.6

9.1

4.6

1.07

Oxide

Mackay

74.7

77.7

3.0

0.73

Oxide

150.9

182.9

32.0

0.77

Oxide

DDH7763

275.4

280.2

4.8

4.17

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

379.8

385.6

5.8

1.08

Sulfide

MRA7763

NSI

Mackay

MRA7764

NSI

Valmy

MR7765

217.9

225.6

7.6

1.39

Oxide

Mackay

MRA7766

NSI

Valmy

MRA7767

158.5

163.1

4.6

0.36

Oxide

Valmy

MRA7768

106.7

109.7

3.0

0.59

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

114.3

120.4

6.1

0.73

Oxide

123.4

126.5

3.0

2.09

Oxide

MRA7769

222.5

237.7

15.2

0.86

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7770

74.7

77.7

3.0

0.36

Oxide

New Millennium

89.9

99.1

9.1

1.45

Oxide

117.3

120.4

3.0

0.47

Oxide

MRA7771

146.3

149.4

3.0

0.69

Oxide

New Millennium

152.4

158.5

6.1

0.80

Oxide

249.9

257.6

7.6

0.42

Oxide

MRA7772

42.7

45.7

3.0

3.32

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

62.5

70.1

7.6

1.11

Oxide

74.7

83.8

9.1

1.38

Oxide

97.5

100.6

3.0

0.92

Oxide

137.2

140.2

3.0

1.04

Oxide

MRA7773

NSI

New Millennium

MRA7774

NSI

New Millennium

MRA7775

158.5

161.5

3.0

0.46

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7776

47.2

51.8

4.6

4.39

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

86.9

100.6

13.7

2.03

Oxide

including

88.4

93.0

4.6

4.51

Oxide


103.6

118.9

15.2

1.78

Oxide


123.4

126.5

3.0

0.90

Oxide

MRA7777

166.1

172.2

6.1

1.84

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

MRA7778

166.1

198.1

32.0

0.76

Oxide

New Millennium

245.4

248.4

3.0

0.54

Oxide

MRA7779

140.2

147.8

7.6

0.56

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7780

71.6

74.7

3.0

0.46

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7781

25.9

32.0

6.1

1.11

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7782

211.8

214.9

3.0

1.30

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

242.3

246.9

4.6

0.56

Oxide

323.1

327.7

4.6

2.28

Sulfide

MRA7783

13.7

16.8

3.0

0.42

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7786

64.0

73.2

9.1

0.48

Oxide

New Millennium

83.8

88.4

4.6

1.57

Oxide

MRA7787

NSI

New Millennium

MRA7788

86.9

91.4

4.6

0.83

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7789

129.5

135.6

6.1

0.49

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7791

NSI

New Millennium

MRA7792

74.7

80.8

6.1

1.06

Oxide

New Millennium

105.2

108.2

3.0

1.01

Oxide

MRA7793

272.8

275.8

3.0

1.16

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7795

9.1

12.2

3.0

0.44

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

213.4

228.6

15.2

11.06

Oxide

including

213.4

222.5

9.1

17.05

Oxide


228.6

233.2

4.6

1.54

Sulfide

MRA7796

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7797

144.8

152.4

7.6

0.85

Oxide

Mackay

MRA7799

29.0

38.1

9.1

0.94

Oxide

Mackay

51.8

54.9

3.0

0.35

Oxide

86.9

89.9

3.0

1.18

Oxide

MRA7800

NSI

Mackay

MRA7801

NSI

Mackay

MRA7802

24.4

27.4

3.0

3.23

Sulfide

Mackay

MRA7803

15.2

18.3

3.0

2.38

Oxide

Mackay

MRA7804

224.0

240.8

16.8

1.10

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

246.9

253.0

6.1

0.81

Oxide

MRA7805

57.9

67.1

9.1

1.09

Oxide

Mackay

88.4

96.0

7.6

2.86

Oxide

MRA7806

57.9

64.0

6.1

0.61

Oxide

Mackay

MRA7807

NSI

Mackay

MRA7808

NSI

Mackay

MRA7809

219.5

224.0

4.6

4.29

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

219.5

222.5

3.0

5.11

Sulfide


356.6

362.7

6.1

1.16

Sulfide

MRA7814

157.0

161.5

4.6

0.77

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

164.6

169.2

4.6

0.55

Oxide

179.8

185.9

6.1

2.26

Oxide

including

179.8

182.9

3.0

3.75

Oxide

MRA7817

19.8

22.9

3.0

0.58

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

125.0

128.0

3.0

0.56

Oxide

131.1

138.7

7.6

1.70

Oxide

193.5

196.6

3.0

0.51

Oxide

219.5

230.1

10.7

4.08

Oxide

including

221.0

225.6

4.6

8.28

Oxide

MRA7819

103.6

108.2

4.6

0.52

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

126.5

129.5

3.0

3.35

Oxide

138.7

141.7

3.0

1.14

Oxide

147.8

150.9

3.0

0.93

Oxide

MRA7820

144.8

147.8

3.0

1.21

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7821

222.5

227.1

4.6

0.61

Oxide

New Millennium

MRA7822

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7823

138.7

141.7

3.0

1.16

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

144.8

149.4

4.6

1.12

Oxide

MRA7824

45.7

50.3

4.6

1.23

Oxide

Mackay

61.0

70.1

9.1

1.56

Oxide

MRA7840

362.7

385.6

22.9

4.44

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

362.7

368.8

6.1

9.92

Sulfide

MRA7842

149.4

155.4

6.1

0.34

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

204.2

210.3

6.1

5.16

Sulfide

Drill intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage. NSI – No significant intercept 

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Marigold drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Marigold Creating Pathways for Mine Plan Enhancement and Extension", November 28, 2022.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 11, NAD27 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The Hole ID prefix DDH is used for HQ (63.5 mm core diameter) and NQ (47.6 mm core diameter) core drilling, the MR and MRA prefixes designate reverse circulation drill holes.

Table 5: Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(deg.)

Dip

(deg.)

Length

(m)

Area

MRA7231

484936

4502763

1814

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7255

485611

4499108

2045

270

-88

370.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7327

485562

4498429

2114

270

-80

294.1

Trenton Canyon

MR7370

485145

4502563

1833

90

-90

373.4

New Millennium

MRA7371

484801

4500114

1980

270

-55

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7375

484728

4500332

1950

290

-45

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7423

484750

4500364

1931

290

-45

214.9

Trenton Canyon

DDH7452

487362

4504349

1895

270

-80

1101.1

Valmy

MRA7469

484753

4502891

1757

270

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7474

485047

4499444

2165

270

-65

123.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7480

484967

4499469

2166

270

-65

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MR7484

484873

4508427

1565

0

-90

493.8

Mackay

MRA7495

485014

4502698

1832

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MR7500

485117

4506694

1627

0

-90

560.8

Mackay

MR7501

484125

4507505

1647

88

-90

426.7

Mackay

MR7502

484866

4508307

1569

0

-90

493.8

Mackay

MRA7503

484876

4502764

1796

88

-73

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7504

484874

4502641

1797

92

-74

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7505

484630

4499201

2379

270

-45

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7506

484632

4499201

2379

270

-65

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7507

484645

4499170

2385

270

-80

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7508

484643

4499170

2385

270

-60

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7509

484639

4499144

2389

270

-60

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7510

484648

4499231

2371

270

-65

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7511

485070

4502701

1837

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7512

484940

4502700

1813

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MR7515

486097

4507214

1621

0

-90

426.7

Mackay

MRA7516

484921

4499089

2290

270

-50

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7517

484773

4498954

2323

270

-55

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7518

484915

4499142

2301

270

-60

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7519

484747

4499015

2346

270

-65

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7520

484838

4502459

1776

90

-65

356.6

New Millennium

MR7521

485123

4506591

1630

0

-90

560.8

Mackay

MRA7522

485466

4503050

1827

90

-70

341.4

New Millennium

MRA7523

484776

4500265

1962

270

-45

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7524

484899

4502368

1787

90

-55

349

New Millennium

DDH7525

484642

4499560

2261

270

-63

547.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7526

485076

4499308

2175

16

-55

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7527

485076

4499308

2175

16

-65

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7528

485207

4499234

2178

275

-65

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7529

485215

4499231

2178

16

-65

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7530

485216

4499231

2178

16

-55

275.8

Trenton Canyon

DDH7531

484643

4498943

2392

25

-72

370.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7532

484987

4499427

2192

16

-35

138.7

Trenton Canyon

MR7533

485668

4502339

1857

0

-90

268.2

New Millennium

MR7534

485185

4502564

1837

90

-90

356.6

New Millennium

MRA7535

485294

4499283

2127

16

-85

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7536

485294

4499284

2127

16

-55

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MR7537

485106

4502561

1829

90

-90

373.4

New Millennium

MRA7538

485163

4499258

2177

270

-65

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7539

484729

4499717

2162

270

-65

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7540

484676

4499506

2263

270

-85

382.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7541

485156

4502779

1821

90

-70

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7542

485319

4502746

1810

90

-65

349

New Millennium

MRA7545

485438

4502749

1810

90

-55

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7546

485382

4502748

1808

90

-60

364.2

New Millennium

MR7547

484485

4499691

2221

270

-90

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7548

484484

4499691

2221

270

-80

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7549

484484

4499691

2221

270

-60

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7550

484483

4499691

2221

270

-50

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7551

477694

4495811

1619

90

-65

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MRA7552

477693

4495811

1619

60

-65

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MRA7553

484447

4499711

2201

270

-60

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7554

484447

4499711

2201

270

-80

382.5

Trenton Canyon

MR7555

485426

4502775

1808

90

-90

184.4

New Millennium

MRA7556

485452

4502774

1813

90

-75

345.9

New Millennium

MRA7557

485514

4502805

1833

90

-60

388.6

New Millennium

MRA7558

485594

4502802

1844

90

-55

388.6

New Millennium

MRA7559

485411

4502748

1809

90

-60

364.2

New Millennium

MRA7560

485354

4502747

1808

90

-60

358.1

New Millennium

MRA7561

484732

4499414

2263

270

-40

382.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7562

485449

4499223

2061

16

-85

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7563

485449

4499222

2061

16

-55

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7564

485549

4502806

1838

90

-55

388.6

New Millennium

MRA7565

485030

4499849

2026

270

-55

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7566

485195

4502778

1816

90

-60

245.4

New Millennium

DDH7567

479233

4494132

1770

61

-53

597.6

Buffalo Valley

MRA7568

484713

4500378

1932

290

-45

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7569

484879

4499016

2278

270

-40

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7570

484834

4498957

2286

270

-85

443.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7571

485562

4503052

1821

90

-70

342.9

New Millennium

MRA7572

485830

4503051

1873

90

-75

379.5

New Millennium

MRA7573

485675

4503048

1856

90

-70

382.5

New Millennium

MRA7574

485872

4503114

1871

90

-75

379.5

New Millennium

MR7575

484821

4498927

2288

60

-90

153.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7576

484822

4498927

2288

60

-65

62.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7577

484809

4498896

2292

138

-88

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7578

484809

4498897

2292

60

-80

153.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7579

484809

4498897

2292

60

-60

93

Trenton Canyon

MRA7582

485910

4503115

1867

90

-75

370.3

New Millennium

MRA7583

485943

4503112

1872

90

-75

355.1

New Millennium

MRA7584

484804

4498856

2296

60

-60

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7585

484804

4498856

2296

60

-75

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7586

484805

4498857

2296

60

-40

123.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7587

484805

4498858

2295

305

-59

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7588

484801

4503978

1769

90

-65

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7591

484993

4499122

2262

270

-45

336.8

Trenton Canyon

DDH7592

478995

4494631

1725

60

-65

228.9

Buffalo Valley

MR7592

484852

4508311

1570

90

-90

91.4

Mackay

MR7593

478130

4494017

1643

0

-90

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MR7594

478325

4494274

1665

0

-90

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MR7595

478080

4494490

1647

0

-90

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7596

478325

4494273

1665

60

-75

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7597

478080

4494489

1647

90

-75

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7598

478325

4494273

1665

90

-70

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7599

478130

4494017

1643

90

-70

379.5

Buffalo Valley

DDH7600

478282

4496086

1661

270

-70

609.9

Buffalo Valley

MRA7601

478080

4494490

1647

90

-60

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7602

477694

4495811

1619

110

-65

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MR7603

484879

4502845

1791

125

-89

336.8

New Millennium

MR7604

477912

4496230

1637

0

-90

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7605

477912

4496230

1637

290

-70

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MRA7606

475554

4494322

1507

130

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7607

484802

4502360

1754

90

-55

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7608

478296

4496648

1654

90

-70

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MRA7609

478291

4496651

1654

290

-70

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MRA7610

478290

4496648

1654

230

-70

367.3

Buffalo Valley

MRA7611

475695

4494552

1516

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7613

475686

4494837

1518

90

-50

364.2

Buffalo Valley

MR7614

484624

4507805

1612

90

-90

548.6

Mackay

MRA7615

484923

4502466

1783

90

-65

367.3

New Millennium

MR7616

484627

4507802

1613

90

-90

539.5

Mackay

MRA7617

478946

4496852

1698

110

-60

420.6

Buffalo Valley

MRA7618

479173

4496826

1715

100

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7619

485037

4502964

1802

90

-55

285

New Millennium

MRA7621

484963

4502930

1804

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7622

475580

4495132

1514

90

-50

358.1

Buffalo Valley

MRA7623

484946

4502964

1797

90

-55

330.7

New Millennium

MRA7624

484927

4502931

1797

90

-65

245.4

New Millennium

MR7625

484943

4502841

1811

112

-89

367.3

New Millennium

MR7626

485004

4502843

1824

0

-90

367.3

New Millennium

MR7627

485005

4502866

1822

0

-90

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7628

484958

4502810

1817

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7629

484968

4502744

1822

90

-75

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7630

484966

4502781

1822

90

-75

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7631

484970

4502599

1817

90

-75

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7633

485038

4502747

1834

90

-75

275.8

New Millennium

MR7634

484371

4507312

1624

90

-90

557.8

Mackay

MRA7635

485015

4502717

1832

90

-75

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7636

484979

4502718

1825

90

-75

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7637

484829

4502780

1781

90

-75

355.1

New Millennium

MRA7638

484973

4502688

1824

90

-75

367.3

New Millennium

MR7639

484827

4502841

1777

0

-90

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7641

484975

4502627

1821

90

-75

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7642

484735

4502840

1752

90

-70

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7643

484830

4502870

1775

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7644

484829

4503023

1769

90

-65

336.8

New Millennium

MRA7645

485007

4502596

1822

90

-75

306.3

New Millennium

MR7646

484397

4507179

1625

90

-90

563.9

Mackay

MRA7647

475634

4495614

1515

90

-50

365.8

Buffalo Valley

MRA7648

484868

4503023

1777

90

-65

336.8

New Millennium

MRA7649

484838

4502901

1774

90

-70

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7650

484798

4503205

1754

90

-65

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7651

484799

4503205

1754

90

-45

263.7

New Millennium

MRA7652

475454

4495319

1510

90

-50

339.9

Buffalo Valley

MR7653

484757

4502832

1761

0

-90

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7654

484786

4502871

1766

90

-70

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7655

484792

4502902

1765

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7656

484783

4502959

1757

90

-55

359.7

New Millennium

MRA7657

484833

4502961

1767

90

-55

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7658

484874

4502962

1777

90

-55

263.7

New Millennium

MRA7659

484857

4502934

1777

90

-65

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7660

484892

4502931

1787

90

-65

278.9

New Millennium

MRA7661

484761

4503265

1745

90

-60

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7662

484733

4502960

1747

90

-55

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7663

484686

4503111

1728

90

-50

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7664

478282

4493785

1660

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MR7665

485442

4511046

1484

0

-90

347.5

Mackay

MRA7666

484691

4503175

1727

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7667

484645

4503998

1740

90

-60

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7668

484744

4503023

1747

90

-65

336.8

New Millennium

MR7669

484759

4506471

1614

0

-90

396.2

New Millennium

MRA7670

478280

4493943

1661

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7671

484748

4503055

1747

90

-65

391.7

New Millennium

MRA7672

484781

4503861

1749

90

-65

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7673

484691

4503236

1727

90

-75

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7674

484702

4503266

1730

90

-55

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7675

484761

4503144

1748

90

-65

413

New Millennium

MRA7676

484720

4503146

1734

90

-65

426.7

New Millennium

MRA7677

478274

4494102

1661

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7678

484746

4503922

1745

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7679

484727

4503178

1737

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7680

485708

4503171

1804

90

-55

306.3

New Millennium

MR7681

485614

4503162

1813

0

-90

306.3

New Millennium

MR7682

484566

4506880

1616

0

-90

548.6

Mackay

MRA7683

485007

4504259

1806

90

-65

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7684

484907

4504133

1803

90

-65

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7685

478554

4494093

1687

92

-69

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7686

484729

4503295

1738

90

-60

260.6

New Millennium

MRA7687

484954

4504046

1806

90

-65

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7688

484915

4503981

1796

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7689

484936

4503921

1790

90

-65

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7690

484632

4503924

1733

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7691

484730

4503207

1736

90

-70

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7692

484695

4503390

1728

90

-75

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7693

485343

4502963

1818

90

-70

342.9

New Millennium

MR7694

484485

4506974

1629

0

-90

560.8

Mackay

MRA7695

485407

4502962

1830

90

-70

358.1

New Millennium

MRA7696

485043

4504140

1815

90

-65

358.1

New Millennium

MRA7697

484790

4503888

1751

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7698

484867

4503871

1765

90

-65

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7699

484946

4503862

1767

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7700

478001

4493940

1637

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7701

485728

4503000

1853

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7702

484429

4499428

2248

268

-80

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7703

484730

4499414

2262

274

-63

275.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7704

485620

4502925

1850

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

DDH7705

478300

4494548

1662

90

-60

587

Buffalo Valley

MRA7706

485739

4502812

1868

280

-75

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7707

485647

4502828

1859

280

-75

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7708

484475

4499534

2256

96

-60

374.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7709

485779

4502836

1876

280

-80

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7710

485561

4502874

1854

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7711

478278

4493861

1657

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7712

484867

4504251

1774

90

-65

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7714

485686

4502761

1845

280

-65

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7715

478279

4494016

1664

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7716

485691

4502909

1860

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7717

485623

4502980

1835

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7718

485134

4507333

1570

90

-75

324.6

Mackay

MRA7719

485123

4507490

1570

90

-65

382.5

Mackay

MRA7720

484812

4504041

1780

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7722

485113

4507144

1570

90

-60

297.2

Mackay

MRA7723

485292

4507397

1570

90

-50

230.1

Mackay

MRA7724

485318

4507424

1570

90

-58

245.4

Mackay

MRA7725

484836

4503916

1766

90

-65

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7726

485312

4507456

1570

90

-60

278.9

Mackay

MRA7727

485248

4507510

1570

90

-70

260.6

Mackay

MRA7728

485137

4507173

1569

90

-60

321.6

Mackay

MRA7729

485052

4507201

1569

90

-75

330.7

Mackay

MRA7730

478302

4494172

1664

90

-50

428.2

Buffalo Valley

MRA7731

484935

4507303

1592

90

-70

336.8

Mackay

MRA7732

485126

4507207

1570

90

-55

309.4

Mackay

MRA7733

485205

4507387

1570

90

-80

281.9

Mackay

MRA7734

485205

4507387

1570

90

-70

275.8

Mackay

MRA7735

484871

4503887

1768

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7736

484966

4503873

1771

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7737

485151

4507240

1570

90

-65

306.3

Mackay

MRA7738

485676

4502594

1864

90

-70

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7739

485796

4502895

1878

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7740

485592

4502592

1854

90

-60

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7741

485580

4502562

1852

90

-70

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7742

484929

4507667

1579

90

-58

318.5

Mackay

MRA7743

485533

4502565

1845

90

-70

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7744

485519

4502591

1841

90

-60

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7745

485314

4507546

1541

90

-50

214.9

Mackay

MRA7746

485505

4502621

1838

90

-60

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7747

485453

4502630

1832

90

-60

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7748

485841

4502945

1880

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7749

484910

4507695

1578

90

-65

333.8

Mackay

MR7750

484970

4510471

1503

0

-90

457.2

Mackay

MRA7751

485033

4507730

1524

90

-65

245.4

Mackay

MRA7752

484866

4506943

1605

90

-65

312.4

Mackay

MRA7753

485072

4507699

1523

90

-60

260.6

Mackay

MRA7754

485314

4509007

1535

90

-75

207.3

Mackay

MRA7755

485502

4502647

1838

93

-64

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7756

485261

4508944

1538

90

-65

221

Mackay

MRA7757

485485

4502685

1830

90

-80

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7758

485408

4502657

1828

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7759

485286

4509068

1533

90

-75

199.6

Mackay

MRA7760

485393

4502685

1822

90

-70

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7761

485837

4503010

1875

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7762

485265

4508985

1537

90

-75

199.6

Mackay

MRA7763

484916

4506927

1610

90

-55

263.7

Mackay

DDH7763

484675

4499504

2262

270

-85

406.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7764

486181

4506423

1660

90

-75

245.4

Valmy

MR7765

485157

4510768

1499

0

-90

457.2

Mackay

MRA7766

486160

4506348

1665

90

-75

245.4

Valmy

MRA7767

486140

4506281

1675

90

-75

245.4

Valmy

MRA7768

485485

4502778

1820

96

-61

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7769

486220

4503017

1927

90

-80

382.5

New Millennium

MRA7770

485577

4502760

1830

280

-80

306.3

New Millennium

MRA7771

485247

4502778

1810

90

-70

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7772

484457

4499104

2339

305

-56

153.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7773

486147

4503020

1914

90

-80

373.4

New Millennium

MRA7774

486083

4503021

1898

90

-80

367.3

New Millennium

MRA7775

485544

4502774

1827

90

-50

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7776

484519

4499065

2356

270

-55

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7777

484588

4499017

2381

270

-55

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7778

485305

4502777

1805

90

-70

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7779

485361

4502781

1802

90

-80

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7780

484489

4498976

2372

270

-55

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7781

484564

4498956

2382

270

-55

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7782

484639

4499143

2389

266

-40

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7783

484642

4499140

2391

266

-52

332.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7786

485507

4502840

1843

90

-65

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7787

485555

4502835

1847

90

-65

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7788

485389

4502808

1814

90

-70

259.1

New Millennium

MRA7789

485279

4502746

1813

90

-75

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7791

485460

4502806

1826

90

-70

245.4

New Millennium

MRA7792

485467

4502748

1816

90

-65

214.9

New Millennium

MRA7793

484663

4499108

2395

275

-58

382.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7795

484450

4499484

2255

270

-65

291.1

Trenton Canyon

MRA7796

484700

4499040

2374

265

-52

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7797

485152

4507665

1515

90

-70

199.6

Mackay

MRA7799

485244

4507648

1508

90

-70

190.5

Mackay

MRA7800

485169

4507969

1356

270

-70

68.6

Mackay

MRA7801

485193

4507969

1355

270

-75

108.2

Mackay

MRA7802

485315

4507971

1341

90

-80

68.6

Mackay

MRA7803

485213

4508003

1342

90

-75

68.6

Mackay

MRA7804

484639

4499143

2389

266

-52

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7805

485219

4507943

1353

90

-70

111.3

Mackay

MRA7806

485256

4507912

1349

90

-70

102.1

Mackay

MRA7807

485207

4507881

1364

90

-70

77.7

Mackay

MRA7808

485263

4507818

1371

90

-70

62.5

Mackay

MRA7809

484761

4499354

2263

185

-72

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7814

484693

4499036

2374

62

-72

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7817

484762

4499044

2346

84

-55

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7819

484761

4499042

2346

55

-65

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7820

484750

4499014

2345

62

-82

169.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7821

485149

4502964

1790

90

-55

275.8

New Millennium

MRA7822

484759

4498980

2337

62

-50

109.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7823

484754

4498872

2329

62

-78

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7824

485137

4506936

1557

90

-65

126.5

Mackay

MRA7840

484640

4499550

2262

260

-72

428.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7842

484668

4499500

2262

260

-54

306.3

Trenton Canyon

