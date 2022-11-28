Star power from stage and screen set to celebrate the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting

Presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation, CBS will broadcast the 2022 ceremony on December 11

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded lineup will take the stage to mark the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting. This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and the National Park Foundation (NPF), will now also feature musical performances by Yolanda Adams and Ariana DeBose. The official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President's Park will take place on Nov. 30.

The NPS and NPF had previously announced that LL COOL J will host for a second consecutive year, joined on stage by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, and Shania Twain performing holiday classics. The event will also feature performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

In partnership with NPF, CBS will broadcast the 2022 ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 11 (8 – 9 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The broadcast event offers a special opportunity for friends and families across the country to tune in and celebrate this holiday tradition from the comfort of home. The National Christmas Tree Lighting will be available for the public to view at CBS.com beginning Dec. 12.

First celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, the National Christmas Tree Lighting continues to inspire people everywhere to pause to enjoy cherished traditions and memories made with family and friends in national parks during the holiday season. Learn more about the history of the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

The National Christmas Tree site is free to visit and will be open to the public Dec. 2, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lights on the National Christmas Tree and the 58 smaller trees that surround the tree turn on around sunset each evening.

For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President's Park on Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at: www.nps.gov, on Facebook: www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter: www.twitter.com/nationalparkservice, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

