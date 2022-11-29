ELEVAI LABS EXPANDS ADVISORY BOARD WITH THE ADDITION OF JAMES R. HEADLEY AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

Former Head of ZO Skin Health Joins Rapidly Growing Regenerative Skincare Company

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC ., a medical aesthetic biotechnology company specializing in regenerative skincare, proudly announces that cosmetic industry veteran James R. Headley joins the team as a Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Headley, previously CEO of ZO Skin Health, will play an active role in supporting the ELEVAI management team as it evaluates strategic growth initiatives, product launches and partnerships. Headley will also leverage his extensive beauty industry background to support ELEVAI in business development and developing relationships with key opinion leaders in the aesthetic space.

"I am pleased to join the ELEVAI Labs Team as a Strategic Advisor," shares. Mr. Headley. "I believe that ELEVAI is the most scientifically advanced stem cell exosome technology and medical skincare available for physicians and their patients. Jordan R. Plews, Ph.D. has created the most advanced delivery of mesenchymal stem cell exosomes for post-procedure and patient home maintenance. The positive effects of ELEVAI post-procedure use will change how physicians think about post-procedure treatment and patients will readily see the benefits of daily home maintenance".

Mr. Headley is an experienced pharmaceutical executive and cosmetic industry executive. After beginning his career at F&R Lazarus Department (Federated Department Stores) now Macy's, he spent nine years at the Estee Lauder Companies. He left to become vice president of sales at Warner Cosmetics, which eventually became the Ralph Lauren Fragrance Division of L'Oréal.

During his time as President and CEO of ZO Skin Health, Headley is given credit for being the architect of its strategy and enormous success. He conceived and launched the ZO Medical products that eventually catapulted ZO into the number one position in the medical skincare dispensing space. During his time at ZO Skin Health, sales went from $2 million annually to over $100 million in annual sales. In 2020, 51% of ZO Skin was sold to the American alternative investment management company Blackstone.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Headley on the ELEVAI team," shares Chris Kraneiss Chief Commercial Officer of ELEVAI Labs, "James is the perfect person to help us take ELEVAI to the next level in sales, customer service, industry recognition, and overall innovation. His expertise is invaluable to the future of ELEVAI and the growth of regenerative skincare."

ABOUT ELEVAI

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology.

