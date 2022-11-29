InventHelp Inventor Develops a Way to Conceal Cables (TLS 257)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this product while on a job, needed to come up with an easy and effective way to conceal cables" said one of the inventors from Sarasota, FL. "SIDINGS allows wiring to be completely concealed on the exterior of a residential home or small commercial business having vinyl siding, so that the runs of wiring are not exposed but functional in connectivity, as well as for aesthetic installations so that the wiring can be hidden".

This innovative patent-pending invention protects wiring, hides the wiring, and keeps wiring intact in it intended location. The unit would protect wiring from wet-weather conditions.

Invention offers easier connectivity to exterior piping without the need for mounting brackets, collars, and associated installation hardware. This Invention would be very useful to contractors, building construction workers, carpenters, electrician and etc.

