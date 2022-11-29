Nayax Is Taking Another Step to Help Better Communities by Offering its Customers a Way to Give Back

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX) (TASE: NYAX), a global leader in commerce enablement and cashless payments designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that the Company is working to create more sustainable, equitable, and safer communities around the world. With our commitment to an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program, Nayax's recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange has made our charitable initiatives a key priority and allows us to make an impact.

Among other things, Nayax's ESG program includes paving the way for a sustainable future through paperless receipts and advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) charging technology. With pay-as-you-grow financing through Nayax Capital, Nayax makes it possible for business owners to open and scale their businesses more easily, allowing them to positively impact their lives and communities, while helping their businesses to grow and flourish Nayax also works to create more secure payments, protecting businesses and consumers with cashless payment solutions.

On top of our ESG program, Nayax also offers its customers a way to give back. Our collaboration with Yala will provide anyone who purchases devices at the Nayax shop https://shop.nayax.com, with a Nayax-branded "Giving Card." This card will then be topped up with 3% of their purchase price which they can donate to a charitable organization of their choice through the Yala engage.yalaimpact.com platform. This integration is possible thanks to Yala's API which allows for a seamless transition from a customer's purchase to their donation.

The launch of this initiative will be December 1, 2022, with a special promotion available until the end of the year, giving purchasers a "Giving Card" with 5% of their purchase price. This promotion is subsidized by Nasdaq.

"As Nayax grows, giving back becomes an even more integral part of our vision as a corporate citizen, and we're gratified that Nasdaq is supporting us in this endeavor," says Yair Nechmad, Nayax's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are working to redefine commerce as a tool that can positively impact communities around the world. We are excited about our partnership with Yala, and plan to continue our efforts that bring benefits to our customers and their communities, no matter who they are and where they live."

About Yala

Yala helps businesses seamlessly and simultaneously reinforce profit and social impact, generate loyalty and drive growth. Yala's easy-to-use fintech platform shakes up the world of giving, allowing businesses to create engaging campaigns that make a difference. By choosing from over 1.8 million nonprofits worldwide, businesses can safely and transparently donate, impact and create an invaluable purpose-driven growth strategy.

To strengthen audience connection and brand awareness, Yala also offers branded donation gift cards which can be sent to clients, prospects and employees. Through customized reporting, businesses can both follow the donation's real impact, as well as view what causes their clients care about. This valuable insight plays a major role in learning about clients' values, improving conversions and customer retention. To learn more about Yala's platform and issue a branded donation card, go to engage.yalaimpact.com.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to improve retailers' revenue and operational efficiency. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple verticals. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's vision is to redefine commerce to benefit communities around the world. Please visit https://www.nayax.com/ to learn more.

