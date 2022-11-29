PrognomiQ Strengthens its Scientific and Clinical Leadership with the Appointment of Brian Koh, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

- New Appointment Signals Company's Strong Commitment in Developing Transformative Products in Early Cancer Detection -

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrognomiQ – a healthcare company focused on harnessing the power of multi-omics data to transform the detection and early treatment selection and monitoring of cancer and other complex diseases – today announced that it has appointed Brian Koh, M.D., as its Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr. Koh will be responsible for developing and executing the company's clinical development and medical strategy, serving on PrognomiQ's Executive Team.

PrognomiQ's multi-omics platform uniquely applies a next-generation approach to broadly sample the proteomic, metabolome, epigenome, transcriptome and genome for biomarkers, producing unparalleled levels of biological insights.

"The addition of Dr. Koh brings exceptional capabilities and leadership to strengthen our company's clinical and scientific team, as we advance our product development in the early detection and treatment of cancer," said Philip Ma, CEO of PrognomiQ. "His expertise in leading product candidates for cancer through various stages of clinical development will complement our multi-omics platform capabilities in developing transformative new approaches to diagnostics and therapy development. Furthermore, Dr. Koh's addition to PrognomiQ's leadership team broadens the deep technical expertise of the company in proteomics, multi-omics and data sciences."

Dr. Koh previously served as head of translational sciences and clinical development at Vividion Therapeutics. Prior to this role he held positions of increasing responsibility at both Gilead Sciences and Kite Pharma, leading programs and studies spanning early through late stages of clinical development of targeted, immuno-oncological and cellular therapies in both solid and hematological malignancies. He received his undergraduate training at Harvard College, received an M.D. as well as an M.S. and M.Phil. from Yale University - the latter for graduate work in chemical biology. Additionally, at Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Dr. Koh completed a postdoctoral fellowship in clinical pharmacology as well as postgraduate medical education in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology, while holding a triple academic appointment as an instructor in the departments of medicine, oncology and pharmacology.

"I'm inspired by PrognomiQ's accomplished team and its innovative scientific approach," said Dr. Koh. "I have dedicated my career to developing products to treat complex diseases like cancer, and I believe that early detection of cancer will be transformative for patient outcomes. I look forward to joining the PrognomiQ leadership team as it advances the development of novel disease detection tests in a variety of cancers."

In furthering the company's commitment and leadership position in multi-omics, PrognomiQ also promoted Bruce Wilcox, Ph.D. to the position of Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Wilcox is one of the company's founding scientific leaders and he previously served the company as Vice President of Proteomics.

Founded in 2020, PrognomiQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development and commercialization of multi-omics human tests for cancer and other complex diseases. PrognomiQ uses leading edge proteomics technologies, in addition to metabolomics and genomics technologies, to develop multi-omics products to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.prognomiq.com .

