Rivada Space Networks Joins the Global Satellite Operators Association to help shape the future of communications for Government & Enterprise

MUNICH , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks GmbH (RSN), a European network company launching a constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO) to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises, today announced that it has joined the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA). Rivada will work alongside other global satellite operators to realise GSOA's aims to drive industry leadership in the face of unparalleled innovation in the space sector, an insatiable demand for all types of connectivity, and a need to bring sustainability to space.

GSOA is recognized as the representative body for satellite operators by international, regional, and national bodies including regulators, policymakers, standards-setting organisations such as 3GPP and international organizations such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). GSOA provides a platform for collaboration between satellite operators globally and a unified voice for the sector. Through GSOA, the satellite sector is working to respond to requirements for a better data-driven society. Robust and scalable satellite infrastructure is ideally placed to bridge social, education and healthcare divides as well as, to be part of the 5G and IoT ecosystems.

"On behalf of GSOA and its members, I am delighted to welcome Rivada Space Networks as our newest Associate Member," said Aarti Holla-Maini, GSOA Secretary General. "Our vision is to help policymakers improve the state of the world with global connectivity as the foundation of an inclusive, resilient and secure society. Rivada's mission to develop an innovative global constellation network to ensure meaningful connectivity for everyone, makes them an ideal addition to GSOA. We look forward to working with them as they rollout their next-generation, highly secure, LEO constellation".

Rivada Space Networks Chief Regulatory Officer, Ann Vandenbroucke said: "We are delighted to join GSOA and are fully aligned with the policy objectives of GSOA and its members. We look forward to working with them to achieve the goal of a more connected, secure and sustainable world. As firm believers in common infrastructure platforms for public use, we will leverage the strengths of our satellite communication system together with our unique Open Access Wireless Market Platform to enable an efficient use of satellite spectrum and provide an independent and secure communications infrastructure for Europe".

Severin Meister, Rivada Space Networks CEO, added: "Our membership of GSOA clearly demonstrates our commitment to building a strong and resilient communications ecosystem and infrastructure for Europe. The key attributes of RSN's laser-linked LEO constellation architecture include global reach, low latency, ultra-security, resilience and quantum encryption. Having just recently joined the EU's multi-stakeholder Secure Connectivity Programme and the ITU Partner2Connect initiative to further digital transformation, we are rapidly moving forward with executing Rivada's vision of a secure and accessible digital future for all".

The Global Satellite Operators Association counts among its members: Airbus CIS, Amazon, Amos Spacecom, APT, Arabsat, Arsat, Avanti, Azercosmos, Echostar-Hughes, HellasSat, Hispasat, Inmarsat, Intelsat, Intersputnik, Lockheed Martin, Nigcomsat, Nilesat, Omnispace, OneWeb, Rascomstar, SES, SSI-Monacosat, Star One, Telenor, Telesat, Telespazio, Thuraya, Turksat, Viasat and Yahsat as well as representatives of the broader space industry including Airbus Defence and Space, Arianespace, Astroscale, Mansat, ST Engineering iDirect and Thales Alenia Space.

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first truly global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

GSOA is the only CEO-driven satellite industry association. It focuses on a core mission of providing a unified voice and a platform for collaboration for satellite operators globally to ensure their continued success and for broadening the opportunities for policymakers and industry players to leverage satellite services to fulfil their objectives.

