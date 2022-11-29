Rizing Tide Foundation Announces 2022 Surge Scholarship Recipients

Physical therapists from various racial and ethnic backgrounds who are pursuing residency programs in physical therapy to be awarded $30,000 in scholarships

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to broadening the reach, impact and accessibility of physical therapists by advancing racial diversity and inclusiveness in the physical therapy (PT) workforce, announced today the 2022 recipients for the annual Surge scholarship program . Three physical therapists participating in residency programs were selected to receive scholarships to help cover their advanced education expenses.

The Surge scholarship recipients will receive a one-time payment of $10,000 each to subsidize their tuition, room and board, and other fees that occur during their residency program. The Surge scholarship recipients were selected based on academic performance, their potential to impact the physical therapy industry, personal character and the strength of their letters of recommendation. The applicants were evaluated by the Rizing Tide Beachcombers , an esteemed panel of diverse PT and business professionals.

"Rizing Tide is elated to present the Surge scholarship to three Doctor of Physical Therapy professionals who are pursuing their residency education in a variety of practice specialties this year," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC , founder of Rizing Tide. "These scholars represent the diversity, tenacity and ingenuity of the physical therapy profession, and we are thrilled to award these students with financial aid and welcome them into our supportive community to help further their careers."

The 2022 Rizing Tide Foundation Surge scholars include:

Bridget Onovughe Ochuko , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Emory University and attends the Women's Health Physical Therapy Residency program at Washington University in St. Louis , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy fromand attends the Women's Health Physical Therapy Residency program atin

Keairez Coleman , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California and attends the Sports Physical Therapy Residency program at the University of Miami , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from theand attends the Sports Physical Therapy Residency program at the

Devon Morris , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Ithaca College and attends the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency program at Emory University , who holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy fromand attends the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency program at

"These Surge scholarship recipients are committed to their professional growth and are seeking specialist certifications in a wide variety of board-certified physical therapy specialties. Rizing Tide is proud to assist in their endeavors to provide highly-skilled treatment in the industry," said Dr. Moyo Tillery, PT, DPT, OCS , a Rizing Tide Beachcomber, and the Director of Clinical Education at Elon University. "We have no doubt that these three distinguished Surge scholarship recipients will go on to have a bright future in the physical therapy industry."

Applications for the 2023 Crest scholarship will open April 1, 2023. The Crest scholarship is awarded to PT students who identify as BIPOC and are pursuing a Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree. Applicants must be either undergraduate students who have been accepted to attend an accredited DPT program, first or second year PT students currently enrolled in an accredited PT program, or PTAs entering a bridge PT program. Each Crest scholarship awards up to $14,000 per year to each student—and may be renewed twice.

For more information on the Rizing Tide Foundation, including scholarship eligibility requirements, how to apply, and the selection process, visit: www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to empower a new generation of BIPOC leaders in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC therapists and PT students in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

