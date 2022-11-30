Hundreds of Health Facilities Hosted "Shine A Light on Lung Cancer" Events in November for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Events brought together patients, health providers and caregivers for hope and healing

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During November hundreds of health facilities hosted Shine A Light on Lung Cancer events – which made it the largest coordinated lung cancer awareness program in the country. It was the first year that more than 200 centers participated in two countries, which included all 50 states. GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) and its partners supported Shine A Light on Lung Cancer events as they educated, connected and celebrated the lung cancer community, which raised national awareness about the disease.

"People diagnosed with lung cancer can feel isolated, but Shine A Light events give them support and connection in their local communities," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president and CEO of GO2. "These events provide them hope and empower them on their journey."

The specific Shine A Light on Lung Cancer events differed from city to city but generally included patients and caregivers. It also included lung cancer specialists and researchers who highlighted patient resources and breakthroughs in lung cancer treatment.

"I always feel it is beneficial to bring together people who share a common bond, in this case lung cancer, so they can share what they have been through and support one another," said Leslie Roberts, a social worker with the Cancer Care Center of Decatur. "There is strength in knowing you are not alone in what you are going through."

