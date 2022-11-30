Vial: Faster, Better, Cheaper CRO Powered by Technology, Announces Series B led by General Catalyst

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a faster, better, cheaper CRO powered by technology, announced today that they have raised over $100M in cumulative equity funding since inception with the close of a $67 Million Series B led by General Catalyst with participation from Byers Capital, BoxGroup and others.

Vial's mission is to reimagine clinical trials to deliver dramatically faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors. Vial has approached this mission by building a team of leading Clinical Operations and Clinical Strategy executives with decades of experience leading CROs and pairing them with a talented team of engineers, product managers, and designers from Silicon Valley. Together the teams collaborated on building a technology platform that drives efficiencies in every step of a clinical trial.

Vial's Technology Platform is made up of three key platforms: Site Startup platform, eSource platform and Patient Recruiting platform. Today, clinical trial onboarding is done by emailing PDFs and Excel sheets. With Vial's Site Startup platform, sites can seamlessly start a trial all online lightning fast. With Vial's eSource, paper is out, data from research visits is digitally captured via a seamless, intuitive interface. Vial's 75+ EMR and CDx integrations drive speed in enrollment. Across the three platforms, Vial has built a next-generation technology that integrates trial onboarding, patient enrollment, site communication, and data collection processes into one connected system for efficiency.

"We are proud of what Vial is building — a global, full-service CRO powered by intuitive end-to-end technology aimed at meeting the needs of biotech. Vial is the CRO sponsors can trust to be a true partner and deliver for their clinical trials. The fundraise is the latest and exciting step towards executing on our mission of reimagining clinical trials." said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

"The transformation that we are seeing happen across healthcare has been slow to come to clinical trials. We are thrilled to partner with the Vial team on their mission to reimagine clinical trials," stated Hemant Taneja, Vial board member and CEO and Managing Director at General Catalyst.

"By using technology to accelerate the clinical development of novel medicines, Vial has the potential to expand patient access to life-saving medicines," said Elena Viboch, Partner at General Catalyst. "As part of our focus on responsible innovation, we are excited to partner with Vial in expanding patient access to life-saving medicines."

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. The key to Vial's tech-enabled platform is Vial's modern, intuitive Electronic Source and powerful tooling for CRAs that enables considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

