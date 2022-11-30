Viking Assists with Acquisition of Longstanding Florida Business

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of one of the most reputable finishing contractors & manufacturing businesses in the Southeast U.S. The multi-location business serves a wide range of commercial clients, national single-family and multi-family home builders, and homeowners.

Larry Lawson, III (Tripp), and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking M&A were the advisors who facilitated the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
In business since 1996, Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-assists-with-acquisition-of-longstanding-florida-business-301690565.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.