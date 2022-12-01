Centralis Group launches Alternative Investment Fund Anti-Money Laundering Risk Management services

Centralis' Governance, Risk and Compliance service line, launched earlier this year on the incorporation of Wheelhouse Advisors into the Group, continues to broaden its proposition to the alternative investment management sector following last month's acquisition of Danesmead Limited.

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centralis Group today announced the further expansion of its Governance, Risk and Compliance service line and Cayman Islands business operations with the appointment of offshore anti-money laundering (AML) specialist Gary McLean. Gary will lead a new independent anti-money laundering risk management team that will focus on the provision of specialised AML services to alternative investment funds domiciled in all major jurisdictions. This development comes on the back of the acquisition of the independent directorship services provider Danesmead Limited in November.

Under Gary's leadership, tailored investment fund specific AML risk solutions will be delivered via a high calibre team of experienced AML professionals. Services include client funds' Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer, Money Laundering Reporting Officer, Deputy Money Laundering Reporting Officer roles and delivering AML Advisory.

Matthew Crisp, Head of Centralis Governance, Risk & Compliance commented: "Hot on the heels of welcoming our highly experienced independent fund directors to the group, it is immensely satisfying that we are now further extending our services for alternative investment managers. I am delighted to welcome Gary. As an accomplished AML professional who has worked with some of the world's leading asset managers, the experience he brings to bear demonstrates a world class understanding of the AML risk requirements that investment funds face and must comply with, along with the practical means of discharging the attendant obligations. With this latest development, as well as those to come, we strive to bring best-in-class solutions to both current and new clients."

Gary McLean commented: "I am absolutely delighted to join the growing team of Centralis professionals. The goal is to provide high quality AML risk solutions that are tailored to address the specific needs of investment funds. The independence and support network of Centralis Group provides the perfect environment to do so."

Centralis Group is a leading alternative asset and corporate services provider, offering a full range of services and expertise to its global client base. It has established itself as an industry leader providing a customer-centric tailored service via over 270 highly experienced professionals. The Group is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in 13 countries globally.

View original content:

SOURCE Centralis Group