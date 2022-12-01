KIRKLAND'S HOME TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Growth Conference
Date: December 5-6, 2022
Format: Virtual
Panel Discussion: Tuesday, December 6th at 3:25 p.m. ET
Sidoti December 2022 Investor Conference
Date: December 8, 2022
Format: Virtual
Presentation: Thursday, December 8th at 2:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: Please click here.
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Kirkland's Home investor relations team at KIRK@gatewayir.com.
About Kirkland's, Inc.
Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States, currently operating 356 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.
Contact:
Kirkland's Home
Gateway Group, Inc.
Mike Madden
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
(615) 872-4800
(949) 574-3860
