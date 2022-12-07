Aflac partners with championship coach Dawn Staley to bolster player and fan experience during NCAA® Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship

Aflac invests additional dollars for advertising and activations in women's basketball this March

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., announced plans to boost its support for the upcoming NCAA® Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship in an effort to draw attention to funding gaps that exist in women's athletics. As part of its 2023 March Madness® spend, Aflac is allocating a larger portion of its on-site activation and advertising budget specifically to focus on women's basketball.

The brand will also work with women's college basketball 2022 National Championship head coach, Dawn Staley, to determine how to best distribute the increased funding to drive impact for players and fans during the tournament. Coach Staley will also co-star in Aflac's March Madness advertising spot that debuts ahead of the tournament that will also feature another soon-to-be-announced coaching legend. Advertising will continue to focus on reminding Americans that Aflac is committed to helping close the medical debt gap.

"I've always said that equity in sports is more than swag bags, branding and signage. It's about working with partners and advertisers like Aflac that use their dollars to truly close the gap," said Staley. "Change is long overdue, and I'm proud to partner with Aflac and show the power of investing in women's basketball."

Aflac has been an official NCAA Corporate Partner since 2021 and has committed to a third year. For the 2023 tournament, Aflac's plan includes bolstering brand visibility with a diverse audience by advertising during women's basketball with more than 30 spots — that's in addition to running 10 spots during the men's tournament.

"Aflac is proud to help shine a bright light on some of the best female athletes in the world as they compete for a chance to fulfill their dreams of a national championship," said Garth Knutson, Head of Marketing, Aflac. "With the help of Coach Staley, the NCAA and other influential individuals interested in growing women's sports, for 2023, we made the call to distribute additional advertising and marketing dollars to help support and advocate for a better player and fan experience in the women's tournament."

