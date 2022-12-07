Health Evolution Selects Sage Growth Partners to Develop and Launch New Website

New website is designed to stimulate critical thinking and actionable decision making throughout the health care industry

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is proud to announce the launch of a new website for its client Health Evolution.

Health Evolution empowers positive change in health care through their curated community of influential chief executives and senior leaders from all sectors of the health care industry. The organization inspires leaders to embrace new ideas and lead bold change. The company's updated brand and new website are designed to reflect the organization's goals and increase awareness and foster collaboration to help make the U.S health care system more accessible, affordable, effective and equitable.

"Sage Growth Partners helped us achieve our goal in launching a well-designed and highly functional website and online presence to foster collaboration among our cross-industry community of health care leaders," said Dan Melore, EVP Marketing and Operations, Health Evolution. "We are grateful for their partnership."

As organizations continue to navigate today's changing healthcare landscape, Sage Growth Partners is able to offer clients comprehensive marketing, strategy and research capabilities. Through the firm's deep healthcare subject matter expertise, SGP is able to increase interest, broaden awareness and elevate reputation within key market segments.

"A modern, well-designed and easy to navigate website is vital for organizations wanting to enhance their brand reputation and reach their stakeholders," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer, Sage Growth Partners. "Our partnership with Health Evolution has led to the development of a strong new visual brand, and an engaging, vibrant and comprehensive website that will help to stimulate critical thinking and facilitate actionable decisions throughout the health care industry. We are very proud to have been selected for this highly-visible and impactful project."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, Livongo, and Syft. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

About Health Evolution

Health Evolution empowers positive change in health care. We convene a curated community of influential chief executives and senior leaders from all sectors of the health care industry. We inspire leaders to embrace new ideas and lead bold change. We foster collaboration that makes our health care system more accessible and affordable, more effective and equitable, and more proactive and personalized. http://www.HealthEvolution.com.

