InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious Chorizo Mixture (LGT-264)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a spicy sausage mixture to enhance the flavors of chili, casseroles, burritos, and other foods," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the CHORIZO BY GARCIA. My flavorful and satisfying recipe could be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner."

The invention provides a delicious and distinctive chorizo mixture. It would be less greasy than traditional chorizo. It also can be used with tacos, burritos, eggs, etc. The invention features a versatile recipe that is easy to cook and serve so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

