iQOO 11 Flagship Smartphone Debuts Internationally, Delivering Next-Level Mobile Gaming Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQOO, an independent sub-brand of vivo, announced the international debut of its iQOO 11 flagship smartphone, part of the brand's trailblazing iQOO 11 lineup built for powerful performance. iQOO 11 delivers a next-level gaming experience powered by a top-of-the-line dual-chip system, cutting-edge display technology, and full-sensory game control for immersive mobile gaming.

"The iQOO 11 flagship smartphone is made with explorers in mind—those who seek to enjoy life to the fullest and who dare to push the boundaries in everything they do. iQOO 11 is tailored to our consumers' lifestyles by offering powerful, all-around performance," said Allan Feng, Global SVP at iQOO. "Gaming prowess is an integral part of the iQOO brand, and this lineup is perfectly crafted to deliver the ultimate immersive mobile gaming experience, truly showcasing our pursuit of technological innovation."

This year, iQOO continues to celebrate the world's passion for high-end performance and speed as a premium partner of BMW M Motorsport.

Powerful Performance

iQOO 11 is powered by a new performance trio consisting of Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0. iQOO 11 is one of the first smartphones to launch equipped with Qualcomm's latest top-performance chip—Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. With the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, peak CPU and GPU performance is improved while keeping battery consumption at a minimum, providing the perfect balance between performance and battery life during and after prolonged gaming. In addition, the LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 give iQOO 11 the latest in high-performance memory and storage, bringing users smooth and fast app startup and caching.

iQOO 11 is also equipped with Extended RAM 3.0, which adds up to 8 GB of extended virtual memory to ensure stronger, smoother performance overall, supporting as many as 43 apps running in the background.[i]

However, powerful performance requires an equally powerful battery and accompanying cooling capabilities. iQOO 11 boasts a large 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge, so it can be conveniently charged to 100% in 25 minutes.[ii]

The device is built with a Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System featuring a 4,013 mm2 stamped stainless steel vapor chamber with three graphite layers to ensure an optimal temperature. Furthermore, iQOO 11 features a unique aircraft-grade aluminum frame, structurally designed to maintain the top section of the device up to 2°C cooler, specifically during intense gaming scenarios. Lastly, the device is capable of detecting and diagnosing instances of abnormal heating, ensuring a safer experience for all.

"Monster Inside" Gaming Experience

iQOO 11 offers a superb gaming experience powered by advanced display technology, a V2 Chip, and full-sensory game control that ensures enhanced precision and immersive gameplay.

iQOO 11 boasts a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display which ensures vivid, lifelike images, even under bright light, serving the ultimate visual experience. With the V2 Chip, iQOO 11 can maintain smooth visual effects with crystal-clear details by using motion prediction and compensation to reduce screen smearing and lagging. The V2 Chip supports high-frame-rate games. With the latest Game Frame Interpolation technology, iQOO 11 can boost the frame rate to 90/120 fps through frame interpolation, even when the game does not support these frame rates, delivering a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

On top of that, iQOO 11 supports In-Display Dual Monster Touch. With this feature, the left and right sides of the screen can be operated separately, and users can play with four fingers instead of two for faster, more convenient in-game control. The Dual X-Axis Linear Motor enriches the haptic experience, delivering lifelike damage feedback and better movement indication in games. The motors on the left and right sides can precisely indicate where the actions in the game are happening, such as a car passing nearby, and vibrate accordingly to better immerse the player in the scenario.

iQOO 11 has a Dual Stereo Speaker placed vertically along the device to ensure a more balanced stereo effect, providing better feedback and adapting to specific scenes for either music, videos, or games. Using a Sound Field Expansion Algorithm, the device boosts the sound field by 50% to 120 degrees, helping users hear all the nuances of sound in games and videos.

Exquisite Design to Suit Your Style

The new iQOO 11 comes in two color schemes, the Legend edition and the Alpha edition. The design of the iQOO flagship series in general is inspired by BMW M Motorsport. To deliver a unique sensory experience with each design, iQOO focuses on exploring a myriad of materials as well as implementing innovative production processes.

The back panel of the Legend edition is bedecked with the iconic iQOO triple-color stripe, an amalgamation of brand colors from iQOO's premium partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Each color has its own meaning: red represents the passion and excitement for racing, black symbolizes the pursuit of technological innovation, and blue represents the fun of exploring the unknown. Taken together, the three colors tell the story of how "Fascination Meets Innovation". The recognizable racing stripe sits on top of an eye-catching Clous de Paris pattern, enhancing the elegant aesthetic of the device.

The material composition of the iQOO 11 Legend edition combines fiberglass and vegan leather to form a strong and durable back panel that ensures a comfortable grip. Furthermore, the device has a stain-resistant coating applied on top of the silicone leather to give it a high-quality finish that is soft to the touch.

The iQOO 11 Alpha edition blends advanced technology into the material and is built with AG glass, ideal for those looking for a classic, premium aesthetic.

Enhanced Photography Capabilities

iQOO 11 comes equipped with a robust camera module, empowering users to explore their creativity and capture photos and videos in various scenarios. iQOO 11 features a versatile rear camera system consisting of a 50 MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera, a 13 MP Telephoto & Portrait Camera, and an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, offering a wide range of advanced features. The new V2 Chip and the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform work together to support all-around camera performance upgrades, delivering unparalleled night photography and videography capabilities for pure, noise-free photos and videos. With Pure Night View and 4K Super Night Video, which adopts the upgraded Raw Video NR 3.0 algorithm, iQOO 11 can create professional-level content even in extremely dark scenes.

For optimal motion photography, iQOO 11 has a Zero-Shutter-Lag Motion Snapshot feature that tackles the issue of shutter lag, the time difference between when the shutter is triggered and when the photo is taken, providing a near-instant capture response and enabling users to capture what they see easily. To capture motion at night, iQOO 11 also offers a Night Camera Panning feature, which relies on the device's stabilization capabilities to minimize motion blur and significantly improve photo clarity in low-light sports shots.

In addition, the overall package is enriched with a variety of software additions, such as Studio-Quality Superb Portrait, which leverages AI Skin Retouching and AI HD algorithms, to produce professional-looking, natural portrait effects, and offers users master-level photo retouching features.

Availability

iQOO 11 will be launched in Indonesia and Malaysia on December 8, 2022, and will be available for purchase following the announcement. The device will be launched in Thailand and available for purchase on December 15, 2022. iQOO 11 will be launched in India on January 10, 2023, and will be available for purchase starting from January 13, 2023.

About iQOO

iQOO, a sub-brand of the vivo group, differentiates itself in performance and Esports experience. iQOO leverages the research, quality assurance and after-sales service expertise of the vivo group, and follows the brand ethos of I Quest On and On to push boundaries, innovate boldly and share the excitement of exploring future technology. With products offering Esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the top choice of consumers who are passionate about performance and gaming.

For more information, please visit www.iQOO.com.

[i] This data is based on iQOO laboratory tests performed using an iQOO 11 256GB model with 16GB RAM.

[ii] Charging data is obtained from our laboratory test environment. Test environment: ambient temperature and phone temperature of 25℃±1℃. Test conditions: 1% of battery capacity, all phone services and features turned off except for voice calls, screen off, and an official standard charger and cable used. Actual data may vary depending on the test environment, charging situation, original phone temperature, long-term battery wear, and other factors.

