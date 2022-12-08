Jacobs Wins Contract to Support UK Nuclear Regulator

Deep technical knowledge underpins country's energy security and net-zero carbon ambitions

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide the U.K.'s nuclear regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), with specialist engineering and technical support services.

The four-year framework covers the ONR's activities in new build, power generation, decommissioning and defense.

Jacobs has supported the regulator with technical safety advice and assessment for more than 20 years. This new contract award reflects a successful track record and technical experience of the team, many of whom are internationally recognized subject matter specialists.

"Our work supports ONR, whose mission is to protect society by securing safe nuclear operations," said Jacobs Energy, Security & Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Our understanding of existing power plants and close involvement with new developments in fission and fusion power is especially valuable to the regulator while the nuclear industry is expanding to deliver energy independence and security, furthering the U.K.'s aim to become a net-zero carbon economy by 2050."

Jacobs was named as a supplier under each of the framework's three lots, covering reactor core physics and fault studies; civil engineering and external hazards; and other engineering and technical services, including chemistry, control and instrumentation, criticality, electrical engineering, radiological protection, radioactive waste management and decommissioning, and cyber security.

