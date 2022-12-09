InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Design for a Jacket (OSK-392)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a trendy way to allow others to see the image on the back of your T-shirt when wearing a jacket," said an inventor, from Chetek, Wisc., "so I invented the CLEAR BACK. My design could offer a unique addition to any wardrobe."

The invention allows the back of a T-shirt to be seen when wearing a jacket. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jackets. As a result, it could enhance style and it could spark attention. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

