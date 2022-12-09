Talroo Continues Its Winning Streak By Securing a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology Category

The longest-running and most prestigious awards in human capital management names Talroo a bronze winner for its best-in-class technology that measurably benefits organizations' people strategies with its innovative essential worker talent platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, is pleased to announce it won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Corporations and solution providers from around the world submitted applications that showcased how they used technology to improve the human capital management of organizations. Each award was judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality and measurable results.

Talroo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talroo) (PRNewswire)

Through unique talent audiences, proprietary matching technology and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo was a bronze winner in its category, recognized for enabling Enterprise employers to find their ideal candidates for high-volume hiring, while reducing cost-per-hire. With the Talroo Ad Platform, released in 2021, customers receive access to all of Talroo's solutions, which include Talroo Pro, Talroo Events, and Talroo Insights. Services Talroo offers include job advertising, hiring event advertising, and recruitment marketing intelligence.

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation."

"We're thrilled to continue what has been an amazing year of wins for Talroo with the addition of the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology bronze award," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Technology has never been more crucial to success in human capital management and to be recognized with this prestigious Brandon Hall award is an honor. We will continue to innovate to enable our customers to build their essential workforce and connect employees with life-changing opportunities."

The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

About Talroo

Talroo is an essential worker talent platform connecting companies with job seekers. Through proprietary matching technology, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years and the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In 2022 it was awarded the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category; The National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation; The TALiNT Partners' Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards US; and a Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology category. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

