Nucor Promotes Noah Hanners to Executive Vice President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that Noah Hanners will be promoted to Executive Vice President effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Hanners began his career with Nucor in 2011 as Melt Shop Engineer at Nucor Steel South Carolina. He next served as Shift Supervisor and was then promoted to Melt Shop Manager of Nucor Steel Auburn, Inc. Mr. Hanners later served as General Manager of Nucor Tubular Products and General Manager of Nucor Steel Kankakee, Inc. and was promoted to Vice President in 2019. He currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of The David J. Joseph Company. Prior to joining Nucor, Mr. Hanners served as a major in the United States Army.

"Noah has proven his abilities in the many leadership roles he has held at Nucor and throughout his career. I am excited to have him join our executive management team and look forward to his contributions and perspectives," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

