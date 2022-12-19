OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Olaplex Holdings, Inc.

OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Olaplex Holdings, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JANUARY 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) who purchased common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Olaplex's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021 (the "IPO").

Olaplex manufactures and sells hair care products. Pursuant to its IPO, Olaplex issued more than 73 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $21.00 per share for approximate proceeds of more than $1.4 billion to Olaplex.



Olaplex purports to participate in the "prestige segment" of the haircare market, which Olaplex claims is "expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global haircare market from 2020 to 2025." However, the IPO's offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclosure that:

macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than Olaplex had represented to investors;

accordingly, Olaplex was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and

as a result, it was unlikely that Olaplex would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the IPO's offering documents.

On September 29, 2022, a Piper Sandler analyst downgraded Olaplex to Neutralfrom Overweight, stating that her work revealed that "competition and misinformation pose growing risks to Olaplex.

On this news, Olaplex's stock price fell by more than 12%, closing at $9.62 per share.

Then, on October 18, 2022, Olaplex revised its guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. Specifically, Olaplex said it expected fiscal year 2022 revenue between $704 million and $711 million, significantly down from its prior guidance range of $796 million to $826 million.

Olaplex further revealed that Olaplex's "updated guidance primarily reflects a slowdown in sales momentum that it attributes to macro-economic pressures, increased competitive activity including discounting, and a moderation in new customer acquisition, as well as inventory rebalancing across certain customers which [Olaplex] believes are in response to these same macro-economic pressures."

On this news, Olaplex's stock price fell an additional 56.7%, to close at $4.24 per share.

