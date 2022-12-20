Acumatica's Product Innovation, Channel Ecosystem and Customer Satisfaction Recognized in Year-End Industry Awards

Frost & Sullivan, K2 Enterprises and SoftwareReviews Acknowledge Cloud ERP Provider's Unique Differentiators

KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three separate analyst firms have recently recognized Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, for its commitment to product innovation, its focus on its channel ecosystem and its dedication to customer satisfaction. Reports from Frost & Sullivan, K2 Enterprises and SoftwareReviews call out Acumatica's unique differentiators, further validating the company's standing as an industry leader.

Acumatica was awarded Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices New Product Innovation Award in the North American cloud management industry. Frost & Sullivan praised the latest update of the company's cloud ERP product, Acumatica 2022 R2, for its innovative features, which help users achieve best-in-class quality, particularly in overcoming geographic boundaries. The analyst firm noted, "As smaller enterprises look beyond national borders, the different languages, taxation systems and banking practices pose a stumbling block for their limited IT personnel. Acumatica 2022 R2 shines in solving this problem."

"Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence and new business models. In this context, Acumatica's recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment," said Darrell Huntsman, CEO of Frost & Sullivan.

Acumatica relies on a robust partner network to deliver its innovative and agile business management software to customers. K2 Enterprises named Acumatica's reseller program a winner in the K2 Quality Awards—a recognition Acumatica has earned more than four years in a row.

"Partners are vital to our mission to help small and mid-sized companies thrive in today's competitive markets," said CJ Boguszewski, vice president of partner strategy and programs at Acumatica. "K2 Enterprises has consistently recognized our partners' hard work and dedication, and this reflects the critical role our partner ecosystem plays in delivering value for our customers and making Acumatica the fastest-growing cloud ERP company on the market."

Acumatica's commitment to product innovation and focus on its channel ecosystem are reflected in customer satisfaction levels and are key to enabling customer success.

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, recently recognized these efforts in its 2022 ERP Emotional Footprint for the Midmarket report. As one of only four Champions, Acumatica placed at the top of the Midmarket Enterprise Resource Planning Emotional Footprint Diamond. According to SoftwareReviews, Acumatica "performed outstandingly" for product enhancements that enable productivity.

Below are just a few of the areas in which Acumatica excelled to earn the Champion placement.

Net Emotional Footprint: +89

Net Relationship Footprint: +96

Plan to Renew: 100%

Importance to Professional Success: 94%

"Customer success and satisfaction are core to what Acumatica delivers through our innovative product offerings and focus on building our channel," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "What is most gratifying to us is that the Emotional Footprint report is based on real user reviews, with 100% of those surveyed planning to renew their Acumatica engagements and 94% finding our solutions important to their professional success. This is welcome validation of our user-friendly, customer-centric approach to cloud ERP."

Acumatica helps organizations thrive with robust features built into a comprehensive suite of modern ERP applications. Learn more at https://www.acumatica.com/request-a-demonstration/.

