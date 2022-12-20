Applitools Research Finds That Artificial Intelligence Increases Testing Efficiency Threefold Through Automated Validation and Maintenance

As the need for rapid testing grows throughout enterprises, Applitools' AI enables engineering teams to improve test coverage without falling under the burden of test maintenance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of the next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI, recently analyzed millions of tests from customers and found that its AI-powered automated maintenance automatically resolved two additional test steps for every step that was manually reviewed, improving engineering productivity more than three-fold.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com. (PRNewsfoto/Applitools) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about Applitools' Visual Test Automatic Validation and Maintenance capabilities: applitools.info/69b .

The research team also ran a simulation to compare the test results of Applitools' Visual AI versus other tools that use pixel matching and less mature AI algorithms. The comparison ran millions of tests against Applitools versus other tools and found that Applitools reduced the number of false positives by 3x with the average test run. These false positives that are flagged by less sophisticated algorithms make it all but impossible to scale to the pace of modern CI/CD and run across multiple environments. Engineers spend countless hours analyzing false bugs caused by algorithms that are not accurate or mature enough.

Applitools' AI-powered test validation and maintenance capabilities support the adoption of automated testing strategies that take the burden off of testing teams who would otherwise spend hours reviewing and updating hundreds or thousands of test results.

"As engineering teams mature and scale their release and testing strategies, they face new challenges to keep pace with CI/CD environments," said Moshe Milman, co-founder and COO of Applitools. "Applitools' Visual AI technology is the only solution in the market that offers AI-powered auto-analysis and auto-maintenance of tests and the test accuracy that is required to run at a rapid rate. Testing teams can now quickly and accurately assess test results across different environments and identify where bugs are happening so that they can improve their overall testing strategy and make a direct impact on the bottom line."

Applitools has revolutionized automated testing by using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to visually capture, analyze and verify full pages of apps and websites with more accuracy than the human eye and at the pace of automation. As user experience (UX) validation becomes a must in organizations undergoing digital transformation, there are three components of testing to be considered: Validation, Analysis and Maintenance. Only the use of Visual AI enables automating these aspects at scale

Applitools Eyes can validate thousands of full-page screens in just minutes, intelligently testing dynamic content like ads or app dashboards. As test validation becomes better and more ubiquitous at comparing interfaces, it yields more test results that testing and engineering teams must analyze, group and maintain. Using Visual AI, Applitools automatically analyzes these comparisons and groups them together based on environments, design components, browsers and more. Once grouped and reviewed, auto-maintenance also takes care of updating the new baselines - saving hours of repeat work in every release cycle.

According to Applitools' 2022 State of UI/UX Report , 60% of Applitools customers are deploying changes to production daily, while only 37% of non-customers are deploying daily. This increase in release velocity is directly attributable to the significant increase in test coverage that Applitools offers. Applitools customers see more than 75% test coverage on average compared to non-customers that see less than 50% test coverage on average. With Applitools, test suite execution takes less than 15-20 minutes on average which is 4x faster than non-customers using traditional methods.

Schedule a demo to see Applitools' Auto-Analysis and Auto-Maintenance in action: applitools.info/q4b

About Applitools

Applitools is leading the industry in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to test automation, delivering a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI. Over 400 of the world's top brands from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools' Ultrafast Test Cloud modernizes critical test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way businesses deliver innovation at the speed of DevOps without jeopardizing their brand.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit applitools.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Applitools