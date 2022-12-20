ATIF Listing Coaching Company SOLAREVER Initiated the establishment of the International Alliance for Technological Innovation in Renewable Energies

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, the "Company" or "ATIF"), an IPO advising company coaching North American renewable energy manufacturing leader Solarever Group ("Solarever"). Solarever is taking advantage of its 10th anniversary to join forces with leading universities, including the Renewable Energy Institute at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México ("UNAM"), the University of Science and Technology of China ("USTC"), and other top universities and renewable energy technology research teams at home and abroad to launch the International Alliance for Technological Innovation in Renewable Energies. Leading companies in the renewable energy sector such as State Power Investment Corporation of China, Longi Green Energy, Growatt, more than ten renowned universities in Mexico with renewable energy programs, and Northeastern University in the United States participated in the event as observers. Solarever signed a cooperation agreement with UNAM and other universities and research institutions, and Solarever will fund the establishment of a technology incubation laboratory to research new solar energy technologies and new patents for solar energy technology in North America.

With the advancement of the world's energy transition and the new applications of electricity in everyday life, the demand for the renewable energy industry is growing exponentially. In this context, Solarever has led the International Alliance for Technological Innovation in Renewable Energies with the idea of continuously promoting technological innovation, hoping that research, development and transformation of the renewable energy industry in Mexico will become habitual and propel Mexico into the international forefront of the renewable energy industry. Solarever said that only by promoting renewable energy education, continuous improvement of existing technologies, development of new technologies, strong synergy between the private and public sectors, and joining together with leading international research teams, can the renewable energy industry meet the challenges that are constantly emerging in terms of technological innovation, demand, supply, raw materials, price changes and talent availability. With this in mind, Solarever has launched a scientific research support fund in renewable energy industry and is working with leading international renewable energy research teams, including UNAM and the University of Science and Technology of China, to develop and research new, more efficient silicon-based or calcium titanite solar cell technologies, solar modules, inverters, energy storage technologies, and electric vehicle technologies. The Future Technologies Incubator Lab is located at UNAM and is open to international research institutions and personnel (including students) and industry peers interested in renewable energy research and technological innovation, as well as to those interested in promoting the diffusion and development of renewable energy technologies. Dr. Karla Cedano, head of the Technical Management and liaison of the Institute of Renewable Energy of the National University of Mexico, said that since 2017, the university's Institute of Renewable Energy has been in a partnership with industrial companies, including Solarever, and our experience has shown that close collaboration between industry and universities can lead to greater social benefits and welfare.

In addition to the representatives of the these institutions, the special envoy of the Mexico City Mayor, Secretary of Economic Development of Mexico City, Fadlala Akabani, was present during the signing of the Alliance, who, in addition to speaking about the need to promote, among the population, a cultural change in terms of energy transition, highlighted Solarever' contribution in the work of standardization, training and certification of solar panel installers in Mexico. "Solarever invests significant resources each year in providing technical training, personnel certification for PV module installers in Mexico, and importing a large pool of talent into the Mexican PV industry."

In response, ATIF President, Chairman of the Board and CEO Jun Liu said, "We warmly congratulate the official establishment of the International Alliance for Technological Innovation in Renewable Energies! We believe that the establishment of the Alliance will promote the emergence of innovative ideas and the development of the Mexican renewable energy industry, which will have a positive impact on the Mexican environment and bring long-term economic and social benefits as the application of renewable energy continues to penetrate. Solarever has been involved in the new energy industry for many years and its products are well received by the market. With an excellent industry team and efficient product development capabilities and as a premium customer of our company, we expect Solarever's products to capture more local market share in North America and Mexico in the future and to benefit our shareholders in its IPO in the near future."

About SOLAREVER Group

Founded in 2012, Solarever Group is a 100% North American company and a leader in innovation and technology development for renewable energy in North America. The group produces tier-one solar modules, solar cells and energy storage systems, and electric vehicles, sold to more than 10 countries in the Americas. In North America, it has a 1.1GW module production line and a 600MW solar cell production line. In the next four years, the company will also invest US$1 billion in new HJT production lines, lithium battery cell production lines, and electric vehicle assembly lines in North America. Through the company's solar modules, photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and EV chargers, the Group is building up a Solarever Energy Internet to trade real-time energy on line, and become a leading Energy Internet company. The group has set up a number of subsidiaries and scientific research centers in Mexico, the United States, and China, and is committed to researching and developing cutting-edge, economical renewable energy technologies and providing affordable products for all.

About ATIF Group

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Los Angeles-based financial group that provides professional and compliant IPO and M&A advisory services to companies through a combination of business, financial, counseling and consulting services. ATIF Group has extremely professional and skilled business and financial services experience, and has successfully provided dozens of companies with full U.S. IPO counseling and consulting services to date. ATIF Group owns a comprehensive financial services network platform www.IPOEX.com, developed by a strong team of technology development and network experts, which provides SMEs with one-stop services across digital finance, business consulting, asset securitization and digitization. ATIF was awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

