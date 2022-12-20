Bigger, Brighter, and Bolder: T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle Flying to New Heights with Drones Joining Iconic Fireworks Celebration

Sky Elements Drone Shows selected to launch the West Coast's biggest New Year's celebration into a new era with drones choreographed to fireworks and lights

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle, which has stood as a symbol of possibility and technology for 60 years since debuting for the Century 21 World's Fair, will showcase its spirit of tomorrow with a brand-new addition to T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle. As the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2023, the beloved New Year's celebration will feature drone light formations in the Seattle skies to add more expression and color to one of the world's largest structurally-launched firework displays.

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle is Flying to New Heights with Drones Joining Iconic Fireworks Celebration

"We're thrilled to bring the West Coast's premiere New Year's event back in full force," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle CEO. "This global celebration will reflect the best of 2022 with magical drone images, mesmerizing fireworks, and shimmering light displays inspired by culture and music. The addition of drones celebrates the innovation and forward thinking that the Space Needle stands for on New Year's Day and every day."

Based in Fort Worth, TX and producing world-class drone light shows across the world, Sky Elements was chosen after a national search to bring the vision of drones to life as part of T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle. The captivating formations — designed to integrate with the fireworks and light displays being launched and projected off the Space Needle — will fly between 200 and 600 feet above ground, directly north of the tower. The coordinated drone effects will be best seen from the Seattle Center campus grounds, and on the KING 5 live broadcast. This won't be the firm's first show in the Emerald City; Sky Elements' drones performed at T-Mobile Park following a Seattle Mariners game on July 22, 2022.

"We are beyond proud to bring this all-new visual artistry to the Space Needle's celebration," said Rick Boss with Sky Elements. "Our team has worked hard to produce aerial formations for the show using cutting-edge technology which will transport viewers into another dimension of color and light. We can't wait to light up the Seattle skies alongside one of the world's most iconic structures," added Boss.

For the first time since 2019, we are welcoming the community to watch the celebration from the Seattle Center campus. The night will kick off with two musically choreographed light shows, taking place at 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM, emitting brilliant colors and beams of light across the night sky in anticipation of midnight. At 11:59 PM, an 11-minute pyrotechnic, drone, and light show — choreographed to a playlist celebrating some of the biggest music and pop culture moments of the year — will take flight surrounding the Space Needle. Pyro Spectaculars by Souza and Illuminate Production Service return as the fireworks and lighting specialists, respectively.

For the tenth consecutive year the Space Needle's exclusive partner, T-Mobile, will sponsor the West Coast's premier New Year's celebration. The Space Needle will be illuminated in T-Mobile's distinctive magenta brand color on December 30 and 31 as a precursor to the T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle celebration.

"For the 10th year in a row, T-Mobile is back at it again this year sponsoring the iconic New Year's at the Needle here in our hometown of Seattle – and we couldn't be more excited to be celebrating again in person!" said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "We love the way this spectacular show connects our community and gives us all an opportunity to come together as we turn the page on an amazing 2022 and look ahead to 2023. On behalf of T-Mobile, Happy New Year!"

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle encourages the community to come to Seattle Center to watch the action live and in-person. Please note, there are no public events atop the Space Needle for New Year's Eve (the tower is open to the public from 9:30AM to 9:30PM on December 31).

The show will be broadcast locally on KING 5 and streamed online exclusively at king5.com, with the show's audio simulcast by iHeart Radio on HITS 106.1.

Everyone celebrating T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle around the world is encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media using hashtag #TMobileNYE.

For event updates, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and features The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Pyro Spectaculars by Souza

The Pyro Spectaculars Group of Companies is a third-generation family-owned and operated full-service pyrotechnic company. Pyro is one of the largest and oldest pyrotechnic companies in the western United States. Pyro helped initiate the tradition of New Year's fireworks on the Space Needle in the mid-1990s and has been the Space Needle's partner for New Year's at the Needle ever since. For more information visit: pyrospec.com

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

With a mission to design, connect and enhance the experience, Illuminate Production Services works to provide production quality audio, video lighting, staging and more to clients nationwide. For more information visit: lightingips.com

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements delivers captivating drone light shows that immerse audiences and skyrocket brand awareness, putting accuracy, execution, and compliance first. For more information visit: skyelementsdrones.com

