CITGO Receives AP-Network's 2022 Award for Turnaround Excellence

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alky/SHU Turnaround Team at the CITGO Lake Charles Refinery was recently recognized with the 2022 Award for Turnaround Excellence from AP-Networks, a global leader in performance benchmarking for petroleum, chemical and energy companies. This award is given to the 2021 turnaround that best achieves many benchmarks, including safety, cost, duration and reliability after work is complete.

"I congratulate the turnaround team at Lake Charles," said CITGO Vice President Refining Jerry Dunn. "Their outstanding performance stands as an example of operational excellence at CITGO."

AP-Networks evaluated the performance of peer turnaround teams across a comprehensive set of criteria, including cost efficiency, safety, environmental responsibility, and predictability. The CITGO Lake Charles team was one of fewer than 5% of teams to achieve all the award targets.

"All of us at CITGO Lake Charles are proud of the performance of our turnaround team," said Sterling Neblett, Vice President & General Manager of the Lake Charles Refinery. "They delivered an outstanding turnaround last year and continue to set a standard of excellence."

CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States.

