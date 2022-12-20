Co-presenting with Art Seasons, Coinllectibles will showcase a curated show of 4 most exciting emerging artists from Southeast Asia to 40,000-strong crowd at ART SG

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its participation in ART SG in January 2023, metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), will be showcasing a curated show of the 4 most exciting emerging artists from Southeast Asia – Umibaizurah (Malaysia), David Chan (Singapore), Gatot Indrajati (Indonesia) and Komkrit Tepthian (Thailand) in collaboration with Art Seasons.

To recap, ART SG is the most hotly anticipated premium art fair of 2023, and is presented by founding and lead partner UBS which will be showcasing more than 150 leading international galleries from Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific and around the world. The inaugural edition will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, featuring leading galleries, Gagosian, Pace, White Cube, ShangArt, and Art Seasons amongst many others.

Commenting on the upcoming ART SG showcase, Terry Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Coinllectibles says, "The co-presentation for ART SG between Coinllectibles and Art Seasons is a good marriage of art and technology, hence we are looking forward to showcase our art and tech expertise to the 40,000 strong visitors who will be visiting the fair. This presents a great opportunity for us to not only feature the works of the emerging artists we are working with to help them gain exposure, but also to allow art buyers and collectors the chance to experience our 3D technology in person. Visitors to our booth will be treated to an immersive art experience and they will be able to purchase our 15.6 inch 3D tablets which will contain a 3D art DOT and a limited edition signed print by the artist. I believe our 3D art DOTs are one of the firsts to be launched in Singapore which will give Coinllectibles a strong foothold within the art scene in the region."

More information on the featured artists are as follows:

About Umibaizurah (1975)

Umibaizurah is a ceramic artist born in 1975 in Malaysia. Umi's sculptures' subjects are often animals common in our environment, and her works explore the interaction of human activity and our relationship with the physical environment today. The seriousness of her subject matter is camouflaged by the playful visual quality of her ceramic sculptures and assemblages. Many of her works are imagined hybrids of species, objects, and machinery, linking many issues concerning our modern world. She has always tried to push the traditional boundaries of contemporary ceramic work, reflecting the politics and economics of her country, community living, immigration, and many other issues that we face today, both domestically and globally. Since 1997, Umi has participated in exhibitions across Malaysia, South-east Asia, Asia, and Europe. She represented Malaysia in the 2009 Jakarta Contemporary Ceramic Biennale #1, 2012 Jakarta Contemporary Ceramic Biennale #2, 2011 Cheongju Craft Biennale, and 2009 Asia Ceramics Network South Korea. She attended several ceramics residency programmes, ceramic symposiums, art talks, and ceramic workshops in Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, and Europe. Her artworks have garnered several international awards and are collected both locally by; National Art Gallery Malaysia, Petronas Galeri Malaysia, Ilham Gallery, and individual collectors and internationally.

About David Chan (1979)

David has a Master's in Education (Arts) from the National Institute of Education and a Bachelor's of Arts (Fine Art, First Class Honours) from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Born and raised in Singapore, David Chan was able to enjoy early success in his career; at age 25, he became a full-time artist with his first sold-out solo exhibition – Genetic Wonderland. The same year, he also won the 23rd UOB Painting of the Year – Representational Medium Category Award. David has had 7 solo exhibitions in Singapore and 2 overseas; the most recent was "Grey Gap" in 2022. He has also exhibited in several countries, including China, America, Taiwan, Indonesia, Korea, and Malaysia. In 2011 he exhibited his work at the 54th Venice Biennale at the Fondazione Claudio Buziol. The same work travelled to the Wereldmuseum Rotterdam in the Netherlands the following year. In addition, David has participated in the Singapore 2016/2017 Biennale. In the exhibition, he built a gigantic installation in front of the National Museum of the Arts titled: The Great East Indiaman. In addendum to painting and sculpting, David also lectures at the National Institute of Education and Art Design & Media at the Nanyang Technological University. David's collectors include the Singapore Art Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei, and many important private collections worldwide.

About Gatot Indrajati (1980)

The overarching Gatot's philosophy in making art is to explore the unnoticed things that appealed to him, from everyday life; the simple pleasure. He finds no satisfaction in major themes like socio-political or humans and identities, etc., as he feels one cannot be truthful in the realms of such topics. From his early days of conceptualising the wooden dolls, his army of love, Gatot is clearly reminiscing on simple things that look fun, a temporary pleasure perhaps. A hug, a smile, playing the guitar, washing hair, or gardening, all are simple things that always happened in our daily life, too common it often escapes to be observed or remembered. We forget that simple and ordinary things often bring happiness, although short but are very meaningful to our life. Today, Gatot paintings took a more mythical, fairy tale liked expressions, a hybrid of both world, real and fictional, but still brimming with simple things that is his signature on the canvas. Born 1980, Indonesia, Gatot's works have been presented at Singapore Art Museum (2019) and Museum MACAN, Jakarta, Indonesia (2018-19), among many others. Gatot received the UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year Award in 2016.

About Komkrit Tepthian (1985)

Komkrit Tepthian lives in Bangkok, Thailand. Received his BA in Department of Fine Arts at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (2007) and MA in Sculpture (2015) at Silpakorn University. Like many of his educated peers of today, Komkrit has not seen the 1970s coups, which were inspired by the students of that day to take a stand and demand a greater say and in democracy in Thailand. The subsequent student massacres and extrajudicial killings by the army were the most discoursed in the modern history of Thailand. The current socio-political status in Thailand motivates and expresses the ethos of Komkrit's artworks, which is a major influence in his art-making process. He has participated in many international exhibitions and conferences; as Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 (Thailand), ASIA NOW, Paris Asian Art Fair 2018 (France), Art Central Hong Kong 2018, etc. He is also a special lecturer at Department of Fine Arts, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

For more information on Coinllectibles' DOT offerings, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs). With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the DOT™️.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.