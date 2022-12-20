Douglas Elliman Signs Eklund | Gomes Team to New, Multi-Year Deal

Brokerage retains the powerhouse team that has already transacted over $4 billion in 2022.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that it has signed its top-producing partners, Eklund | Gomes Team, to a new, multi-year arrangement. The decision to extend its engagement with Elliman bucks recent trends whereby hugely successful agents and teams exit for other brokerages or break away to establish their own firms.

"The Eklund | Gomes Team is truly the gold standard for real estate teams," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman. "In the 12 years they have been part of Douglas Elliman, Fredrik, John and Julia have conducted a master class in how to build and scale an incomparable brand. We look forward to working with their entire team in the coming years to help them take us all to ever greater heights."

Led by Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes and Julia Spillman, Eklund | Gomes Team has achieved stratospheric success and phenomenal growth since joining Douglas Elliman in 2010. Operating in 13 Elliman markets, including New York, California, Florida, Texas and Nevada, the team has consistently led the company in sales volume and gross commission income.

"The story of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is a case study in how a top team can thrive when it has the dedicated support of a global powerhouse brokerage," said Fredrik Eklund. "With its resources in marketing, public relations and technology, Elliman is a formidable platform for exponential growth and is largely responsible for our tremendous success nationwide. I feel this is still just the beginning, and I am proud to partner with Elliman in this new and exciting phase of our business."

"It has been a thrilling ride for us, and Douglas Elliman has been there every step of the way, propelling our growth and amplifying our successes," said John Gomes. "We're proud to remain part of the Elliman family."

After totaling more than $4.5 billion in transactions and more than 2,000 deals in 2021, the Eklund | Gomes Team was named Elliman's number one "mega team" nationwide. Already in 2022, the 90-person Eklund | Gomes Team has transacted more than $4 billion in deals across the 13 markets in which the team operates.

"There is a reason why Eklund | Gomes is one of the most visible real estate teams in the world," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "Their understanding of media and marketing and their ability to leverage new technologies and platforms to lead the conversation are unrivaled. Truly, the light that shines on them reflects on the entire Elliman community."

With more than 80 new developments sold, the team has established itself as a reliable partner in bringing exquisitely designed residential property projects to the market. In November, Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes were tapped to lead national and international marketing alongside Douglas Elliman Development Marketing for the forthcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin.

"When it comes to cultivating and supporting teams, Douglas Elliman is in a class of its own," said Julia Spillman, the team's chief operating officer. "The Eklund | Gomes Team is very much at home here."

