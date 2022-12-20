Fairmont Mayakoba named Best Luxury Resort in Mexico 2022

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The results are in! Fairmont Mayakoba has been selected as the Best Luxury Resort in Mexico 2022 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the best luxury goods and services worldwide. Through independent study, Luxury Lifestyle Awards recognizes international luxury brands that stand out for their drive for perfection and desire to deliver top-quality goods and services to their clients.

Research teams from Luxury Lifestyle Awards use a range of selection criteria for these prestigious awards. They include reputation, excellence, credibility, uniqueness, personalization, and overall luxury experience. Covering a wide variety of sectors and regions, winners are carefully selected and considered the best-of-the-best in bringing exciting luxury experiences to global travelers.

"With so many great luxury resorts in Mexico, being recognized as the best is a great honor. Awards such as this demonstrate the hard work and commitment our "Heartists" put forth each day to be certain we exceed the expectations of every guest of Fairmont Mayakoba", said Silvia Ferrer – Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

Together with the beachfront resort's AAA 5 Diamond status, Fairmont Mayakoba Resort continues to set the global standard in luxury, service, accommodations, and culinary experiences. This recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards, one of the world's most recognized and respected brands, provides guests of Fairmont Mayakoba assurance of the highest quality resort experience where they can expect pioneering excellence and innovation.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first official LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1 (800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

