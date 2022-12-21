InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Kit for Aging Spirits (PTA-132)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to expedite the natural process of aging spirits," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash., "so I invented the ACCELERATED SPIRIT AGENT DEVICE. My design would utilize a combination of several aging techniques to save time and energy."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective kit for reducing the aging process when making spirits. In doing so, it allows the user to age the product in a few months instead of years. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used with rum, whiskey, and brandy. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for novices/beginners and professional operators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

